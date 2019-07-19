2019 Preseason All-SEC football team: Tua Tagovailoa highlights record 12 Alabama players selected

HOOVER, Ala. -- Thursday marked the final day of 2019 SEC Media Days, but the conference stayed in the news cycle on Friday when it released its preseason All-SEC team as voted on by the credentialed members of the media. It reads like a Hollywood map of the stars.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was tabbed as the top quarterback in the league, and highlights a star-studded group of Crimson Tide players who litter the lists. A record 12 players from the defending SEC champs were named to the first team, which marks an all-time high for a single team. The previous record was 10, of course set by Alabama last season.

Here's a look now at the 2019 All-SEC team as voted by the media. (* indicates a tie).

OFFENSE First Team:

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

DEFENSE First Team:

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

OFFENSE Second Team:

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

DEFENSE Second Team:

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

OFFENSE Third Team:

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE Third Team:

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS First Team:

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RETURN SPECIALST Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

ALL-PURPOSE Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SPECIALISTS Second Team:

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RETURN SPECIALIST Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

ALL-PURPOSE Kadarius Toney, Florida

SPECIALISTS Third Team:

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RETURN SPECIALIST Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

ALL-PURPOSE Lynn Bowden, Kentucky