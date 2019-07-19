2019 Preseason All-SEC football team: Tua Tagovailoa highlights record 12 Alabama players selected
There are stars abound in the SEC, headlined by a plethora of Alabama talents
HOOVER, Ala. -- Thursday marked the final day of 2019 SEC Media Days, but the conference stayed in the news cycle on Friday when it released its preseason All-SEC team as voted on by the credentialed members of the media. It reads like a Hollywood map of the stars.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was tabbed as the top quarterback in the league, and highlights a star-studded group of Crimson Tide players who litter the lists. A record 12 players from the defending SEC champs were named to the first team, which marks an all-time high for a single team. The previous record was 10, of course set by Alabama last season.
Here's a look now at the 2019 All-SEC team as voted by the media. (* indicates a tie).
OFFENSE First Team:
QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama
C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
DEFENSE First Team:
DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama
DL Derrick Brown, Auburn
DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU
DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama
LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State
DB Grant Delpit, LSU
DB J.R. Reed, Georgia
DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama
DB C.J. Henderson, Florida
OFFENSE Second Team:
QB Jake Fromm, Georgia
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt
RB Lamical Perine, Florida
WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia
OL Damien Lewis, LSU
OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri
OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia
C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State
DEFENSE Second Team:
DL Nick Coe, Auburn
DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB Cale Garrett, Missouri
LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas
LB David Reese II, Florida
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama
DB Kristian Fulton, LSU
DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State
OFFENSE Third Team:
QB Joe Burrow, LSU
RB Larry Rountree, Missouri
RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn
WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina
TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama
TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia
OL Deonte Brown, Alabama
OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia
OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky
OL Matt Womack, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
DEFENSE Third Team:
DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State
DL Tyler Clark, Georgia
LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama
LB Jacob Phillips, LSU
LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky
DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri
DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama
DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia
DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn
SPECIALISTS First Team:
P Braden Mann, Texas A&M
PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia
RETURN SPECIALST Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
ALL-PURPOSE Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SPECIALISTS Second Team:
P Tommy Townsend, Florida
PK Anders Carlson, Auburn
RETURN SPECIALIST Marquez Callaway, Tennessee
ALL-PURPOSE Kadarius Toney, Florida
SPECIALISTS Third Team:
P Arryn Siposs, Auburn
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
RETURN SPECIALIST Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M
ALL-PURPOSE Lynn Bowden, Kentucky
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Famed attorney joins NCAA enforcement
Mars came to prominence by filing lawsuits against the NCAA on behalf of coaches and playe...
-
Alabama picked to win the SEC again
Prepare for a third season with a meeting between the two powerhouses
-
Former NFL, UA player Petrus dies at 32
A former All-SEC performer, Petrus passed away after suffering a heat stroke
-
UNLV assistant awaiting heart transplant
Cotton has been the Rebels offensive coordinator since 2015
-
Day wants you to believe OSU's QB battle
It's the No. 2 player in the Class of 2018 vs. the 872nd player in the Class of 2016
-
ACC Media Days: UNC's Brown has changed
First-year coaches Mack Brown, Manny Diaz and Geoff Collins met with the media on Thursday