2019 Quick Lane Bowl odds: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan picks, best predictions from expert who's 12-6

The Eastern Michigan Eagles seek their second bowl victory in the program's history when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the 2019 Quick Lane Bowl on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Ford Field. The Eagles (6-6) have a default home-field advantage with the contest held in nearby Detroit as they seek their first bowl victory in the 32 years since they beat San Jose State in the California Bowl. This is their third bowl appearance this decade, but they have lost the previous two. Pitt (7-5) is looking for its first bowl victory since 2013 to snap a four-game postseason losing streak.

Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Panthers -12

Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 49 points

Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Panthers -450, Eagles +325

PITT: The Panthers have covered the spread in five of their last six non-conference games.

EMU: The Eagles are 17-8 ATS against opponents with winning records.

Nagel knows the Panthers rank second in the country with 49 sacks and seventh nationally with 98 tackles for loss. Eastern Michigan has allowed 21 sacks on the season, suggesting its offensive line can be susceptible to a strong pass rush. Pittsburgh registered five sacks against North Carolina's strong passing game, including one that forced a fourth-and-long in overtime. The Panthers then made a fourth-down stop to seal the win.

Pittsburgh's run defense has limited opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards six times. The Eagles average 121 rushing yards per game on 3.8 yards per attempt, so Pittsburgh has a chance to make Eastern Michigan one-dimensional if they can shut down the run. The Panthers limited another MAC opponent, Ohio, to 35 rushing yards in their 20-10 victory.

Even so, the Panthers are far from assured of covering the Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan spread in the Quick Lane Bowl 2019 against a club that is eager to get its first bowl victory of this decade following two close defeats.

Senior quarterback Mike Glass III is considered a potential NFL prospect who has a strong, accurate arm and adds a rushing threat. Glass has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,858 yards and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He has added 345 rushing yards and seven more scores.

Last year, Glass became the first signal-caller in the program's history to rush for 100 yards in consecutive games. In a season-ending 34-26 loss to Kent State, the quarterback set a career-high with 386 passing yards while completing 29-of-37 attempts.

