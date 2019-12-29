2019 Redbox Bowl odds, spread: California vs. Illinois picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

Justin Wilcox and the California Golden Bears will represent the Pac-12 in the 2019 Redbox Bowl against Lovie Smith and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Kick-off is at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Levi's Stadium. Sportsbooks list California as a 6.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 43.5 in the latest California vs. Illinois odds. Before you make any Cal vs. Illinois picks or 2019 Redbox Bowl predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



The model is leaning Under.

California vs. Illinois spread: California -6.5

California vs. Illinois over-under: 43.5 points

California vs. Illinois money line: California -255, Illinois +207

CAL: Golden Bears were 3-1 ATS in their last four games

ILL: Fighting Illini have covered in six of the last seven games

The model knows Illinois finished the season on a sour note, losing its final two games. However, Illinois has a clear edge in the special teams battle, finishing within the top 10 nationally in overall efficiency. Given that California finished outside the top 100 in special teams, hidden yardage could be key for Illinois and that provides an under-the-radar advantage.

The Illini can also lean on a slightly above-average defense, especially considering that California often struggled to generate consistent offense. In the last eight games of 2019, the Golden Bears topped 24 points on only two occasions, setting the stage for a potential slug-fest that could favor Illinois.

Just because the Fighting Illini have a few edges doesn't mean they'll cover the California vs. Illinois point spread in the Redbox Bowl 2019.

The model also knows that, if anything, Cal might have a home-field advantage, even at a neutral site. The Golden Bears are playing very close to their campus, with the game taking place in northern California. That helps to explain at least some of the disparity in the point spread and, from an overall perspective, California is seen as the better team in most advanced metrics.

The Golden Bears held opponents to 21 points or fewer in nine of 12 games this season, and California is used to playing in tight spaces. Ending the season on a high note could also be crucial in a bowl setting, with California winning three of its last four games in Pac-12 play.

So who wins California vs. Illinois in the Redbox Bowl 2019?