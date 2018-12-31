2019 Rose Bowl odds, line: Ohio State vs. Washington picks, predictions from expert who's 11-0 on Buckeyes games

The 2019 Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1) and No. 9 Washington Huskies (10-3) in Pasadena, Ca., on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. The Buckeyes are 6.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5 in the latest Washington vs. Ohio State odds. With the Rose Bowl Parade and then a premier matchup for the game, this is sure to be one of the most highly-anticipated games of bowl season. Before you make your Washington vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to check out the Rose Bowl predictions from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of AccuScore enters bowl season on an impressive 16-9 run on his college football picks, and he's had an especially keen eye for the tendencies of Ohio State, entering this matchup on an amazing 11-0 run on his most recent against-the-spread picks involving the Buckeyes. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

Now, he's zeroed in on the Rose Bowl 2019 and locked in another strong pick. You can only see it at SportsLine.

As both teams prepare for Rose Bowl 2019, Oh knows that one major advantage for Ohio State will be quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Prior to the season, both Haskins and Washington quarterback Jake Browning were among the favorites for the 2018 Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers, but only Haskins was able to deliver on that promise. He's thrown for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns this season and finished third in the Heisman voting.

Haskins helped Ohio State survive a potential upset that could have derailed its conference title hopes against Maryland with six total touchdowns. The following week, he torched Michigan's top-ranked defense for six more touchdowns and capped it all off with five scores and 499 yards passing in the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern

However, the Huskies' defense is one of the best in the nation and they'll be working tirelessly to make life hard on Haskins, making the cover anything but guaranteed.

In particular, Washington will turn to its own defensive star to match wits with Haskins as the quarterback of its defense. First-team All-American linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven stuffed stat sheets this season with 165 tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a sack.

Against Ohio State, they'll need him to do a little bit of everything to keep within striking distance. However, he proved in Washington's huge win over Washington State that he was up for the challenge with 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery in the defense's most dominant performance against the best offense it had faced all season.

Oh has analyzed this matchup from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has crunched the numbers to discover a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Who wins Ohio State vs. Washington? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Stephen Oh's pick for the 2019 Rose Bowl, all from the data scientist who's 11-0 on his spread picks involving the Buckeyes, and find out.