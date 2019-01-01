2019 Rose Bowl odds, line: Ohio State vs. Washington picks, predictions from proven expert who's 11-0 on Buckeyes games

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 9 Washington (10-3) might have begun the year with dreams of playing in the College Football Playoff, but their seasons are far from lost after receiving invitations to the 2019 Rose Bowl, which plays on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET. As champions of the Big Ten and Pac-12, the two have earned their way into "The Granddaddy of Them All" and an incredible clash between Ohio State's great offense led by Dwayne Haskins and Washington's incredible defense led by Ben Burr-Kirven should make the 2019 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual appointment television. The Buckeyes (12-1) are favored by six points with the total at 54.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Washington odds. But before making your own 2019 Rose Bowl picks, be sure to check out the Ohio State vs. Washington picks and predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

As both teams prepare for Rose Bowl 2019, Oh knows that one major advantage for Ohio State will be quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Prior to the season, both Haskins and Washington quarterback Jake Browning were among the favorites for the 2018 Heisman Trophy according to oddsmakers, but only Haskins was able to deliver on that promise. He's thrown for 4,580 yards and 47 touchdowns this season and finished third in the Heisman voting.

Haskins helped Ohio State survive a potential upset that could have derailed its conference title hopes against Maryland with six total touchdowns. The following week, he torched Michigan's top-ranked defense for six more touchdowns and capped it all off with five scores and 499 yards passing in the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern

The Huskies, however, have plenty of talent on offense as well and that can help them earn the cover of the Rose Bowl spread.

The presence of running back Myles Gaskin has to make them feel like they've got a great chance of doing that. The Buckeyes have allowed teams to average at least 5.0 yards per carry on six separate occasions this year, including in their loss to Purdue and in a near-loss to Maryland where they gave up 340 yards rushing.

So they have to be incredibly concerned about Gaskin, who has rushed for 5,202 yards in his sensational career as a four-year starter. This season, Gaskin missed a couple games in October with an injury, but since returning he's been in peak form.

Over his last four games, he ran for 524 yards and scored six total touchdowns, including a brilliant 170-yard, three-touchdown performance in the de facto Pac-12 North championship game against rival Washington State. If Gaskin can have another big performance, not only does it boost the Washington offense, but it helps keep Ohio State's high-powered offense off the field and makes the six-point spread look manageable.

