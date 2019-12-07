2019 SEC Championship Game odds, line: LSU vs. Georgia picks, predictions from proven computer simulation

The Bulldogs will try to win their second conference championship in three years and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff when No. 4 Georgia faces the No. 2 LSU Tigers in the 2019 SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Bulldogs are in the title game for the third year in a row, and the last time they won it they reached the national championship game, losing to Alabama. They have one of the nation's top defenses and offensive lines, and quarterback Jake Fromm runs a balanced offense that rarely makes mistakes. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and it will be televised by CBS. The Tigers are seven-point favorites in the latest Georgia vs. LSU odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before considering any Georgia vs. LSU picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it over that time is way up.

Now, the model has analyzed LSU vs. Georgia from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see that pick. Now, here are several college football betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Georgia spread: Tigers -7

LSU vs. Georgia over-under: 57

LSU vs. Georgia money line: Tigers -270, Bulldogs +220

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown for at least 275 yards in every game this season.

UGA: The Bulldogs haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread in six of eight games against teams with a winning record, and they have scored at least 50 points in half their games this season. Burrow completes an FBS-best 78.3 percent of his passes and leads the nation's No. 2 offense in total yards (560.5 yards) and passing yards (390). The unit has scored on 96.7 percent of its possessions in the red zone, with 47 touchdowns and 12 field goals on 61 attempts. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is overlooked, but he has rushed for 1,233 yards and 16 TDs.

The Tigers are 15-7 against the spread in their last 22 conference games, and the defense allows only 345.9 yards and 22.1 points per game. Fromm is tough to get to, but LSU has 30 sacks this season, led by JaCoby Stevens with five, and five other players have at least 2.5. The LSU defense allows only a 30.7-percent conversion rate on third down and 75 percent in the red zone, holding opponents scoreless eight times on 32 attempts.

The Tigers might have one of the most talented teams in the nation, but that doesn't mean they will cover the LSU vs. Georgia spread in the SEC Championship Game 2019.

The Bulldogs are 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 games against teams with a winning record, and their defense allows only 257 yards per game (fourth in FBS) and 71 on the ground (second). The unit also is strong in the red zone, allowing the opponent to score only 65 percent of the time and giving up only eight TDs (one rushing) in 20 attempts. Georgia also allows opponents to convert on only 28 percent of third downs (56 of 200). Linebackers Monty Rice and Tae Crowder are the leaders of the unit, combining for 134 tackles.

Led by Andrew Thomas, likely an early pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the line is the foundation of the offense for the Bulldogs, who are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine neutral-site games. Fromm has been sacked only nine times this season, and he has had time to make good decisions, throwing just three interceptions. Demetris Robertson, who has 26 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns, will need to step up with top receiver George Pickens out for the first half for disciplinary reasons and Lawrence Cager out with an ankle injury.

So who wins Georgia vs. LSU in the SEC Championship Game 2019? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Georgia vs. LSU spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has returned almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.