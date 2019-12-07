2019 SEC Championship Game odds, line: LSU vs. Georgia picks, predictions from proven computer

No. 2 LSU is ready for another challenge when the Tigers face the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday in the 2019 SEC Championship Game. It is the Tigers' first appearance in the title game since 2011, and they are rolling this season at 12-0. The LSU offense scores 48.7 points per game behind Ohio State transfer and Heisman favorite Joe Burrow. The senior has plenty of weapons at his disposal, and the defense has playmakers, as well. That big-play ability will come in handy as the Tigers face a top-10 team for the fifth time this season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and it will be televised by CBS. The Tigers are seven-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57. Before considering any LSU vs. Georgia picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

LSU vs. Georgia spread: Tigers -7

LSU vs. Georgia over-under: 57

LSU vs. Georgia money line: Tigers -270, Bulldogs +220

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown for at least 275 yards in every game this season.

UGA: The Bulldogs haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread in six of eight games against teams with a winning record, and they have scored at least 50 points in half their games this season. Burrow completes an FBS-best 78.3 percent of his passes and leads the nation's No. 2 offense in total yards (560.5 yards) and passing yards (390). The unit has scored on 96.7 percent of its possessions in the red zone, with 47 touchdowns and 12 field goals on 61 attempts. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is overlooked, but he has rushed for 1,233 yards and 16 TDs.

The Tigers are 15-7 against the spread in their last 22 conference games, and the defense allows only 345.9 yards and 22.1 points per game. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is tough to get to, but LSU has 30 sacks this season, led by JaCoby Stevens with five, and five other players have at least 2.5. The LSU defense allows only a 30.7-percent conversion rate on third down and 75 percent in the red zone, holding opponents scoreless eight times on 32 attempts.

The Tigers might have one of the most talented teams in the nation, but that doesn't mean they will cover the LSU vs. Georgia spread in the SEC Championship Game 2019.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 conference games and will be pumped up to earn their spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia's defense allows only 10.4 points per game and is second in the nation, giving up only 71 rushing yards per game. Junior linebacker Monty Rice is the emotional leader and top tackler with 79. The defensive front averages more than 300 pounds, with senior tackles Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett clogging the middle.

Georgia has covered the spread in four of its last five games and has an efficient, balanced offense led by Fromm. The junior has thrown for 2,385 yards and 21 touchdowns and has only had three passes intercepted.

