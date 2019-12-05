2019 SEC Championship Game odds, line: LSU vs. Georgia picks, predictions from proven model

It's a showdown between College Football Playoff front-runners when the Georgia Bulldogs face the LSU Tigers in the 2019 SEC Championship Game on Saturday. The Tigers have Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow leading the nation's No. 2 offense, while the Bulldogs will counter with one of the top defenses in college football. Georgia is 11-1 with a double-overtime loss to South Carolina, but has beaten three ranked teams, while LSU is 12-0 and has knocked off four teams that were ranked in the top 10 at the time of the game, including No. 3 Alabama. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and the game airs on CBS. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest LSU vs. Georgia odds, while the over-under is 54.5. Before locking in any Georgia vs. LSU picks of your own, be sure to see the 2019 SEC Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.

Now, the model has analyzed LSU vs. Georgia from every angle. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. LSU:

LSU vs. Georgia spread: Tigers -6.5

LSU vs. Georgia over-under: 54.5

LSU vs. Georgia money line: Tigers -270, Bulldogs +220

LSU: QB Joe Burrow has thrown for at least 275 yards in every game this season.

UGA: The Bulldogs haven't allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.

The model has taken into account that the Tigers are 6-2 against the spread against teams with a winning record, and LSU can put up plenty of points with Burrow calling the shots. The senior transfer from Ohio State has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 4,366 yards and 44 touchdowns. He has elite receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, who has 70 catches for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns, and Justin Jefferson, who has caught 81 passes for 1,092 and 13 scores.

The defense gives up yardage, but the unit allows just 22.1 points per game and has forced 18 turnovers. The secondary is the most talented unit for the Tigers, who are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games in December. Cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Kristian Fulton have batted down a combined 25 passes, and Stingley has four interceptions.

The Tigers might have one of the most talented teams in the nation, but that doesn't mean they will cover the LSU vs. Georgia spread in the SEC Championship Game 2019.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 conference games and will be pumped up to earn their spot in the College Football Playoff. Georgia's defense allows only 10.4 points per game and is second in the nation, giving up only 71 rushing yards per game. Junior linebacker Monty Rice is the emotional leader and top tackler with 79. The defensive front averages more than 300 pounds, with senior tackles Tyler Clark and Michael Barnett clogging the middle.

Georgia has covered the spread in four of its last five games and has an efficient, balanced offense led by steady quarterback Jake Fromm. The junior has thrown for 2,385 yards and 21 touchdowns and has only had three passes intercepted.

