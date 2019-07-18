2019 SEC Media Days notebook: Auburn's defense, Vanderbilt's superstar and Kentucky's lofty goal

HOOVER, Ala. -- SEC Media Days wrapped up on Thursday, with Auburn, Kentucky and Vanderbilt fielding questions from the media at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel. The Tigers are looking to rebound, the Wildcats are hoping to sustain success and the Commodores want to extend their three-game winning streak over in-state rival Tennessee to four.

Let's break down some of the notable items from the final day of media days:

Defensive brotherhood: Auburn defensive linemen Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson told us Thursday that they passed up NFL money to return to Auburn, finish the drill and set the tone for the future of the Tigers. In fact, Brown even said that his decision is partially based on setting an example for his son. Coach Gus Malzahn is thrilled to have them back, and thinks this could be the best defense he's seen on the Plains.

"I believe we have a chance to be the best defense that we have at least in the 10 years I've been at Auburn," Malzahn said. "That is a really good feeling. It really starts with our defensive line, and the three guys that chose to come back, you know, with Derrick, Marlon, and the addition of Nick Coe. With the other guys they have, we really feel like we have a chance to be dominant on the defensive line."

Big blue football school: Kentucky has made waves on the national stage with its men's basketball program for decades, but a 10-win season in football last year has the program on the brink of sustained success on the gridiron.

"We took a lot of momentum from that and really got guys to buy in and say, 'We really can. We can do whatever we want. We can win games and compete with anybody out there,'" offensive lineman Logan Stenberg said. "We've really been taking this off season to get bigger, faster, stronger, working on our team chemistry and really our technique and just getting ready for this season so we can win as many games as possible."

The best running back you've never heard of: Remember the name Ke'Shawn Vaughn because you're going to hear it a lot this fall -- and perhaps even during the NFL Draft process after that. The senior Vanderbilt running back is the leading returning rusher after racking up 1,244 and 12 touchdowns a year ago, despite notching single-digit carries in four of his first seven games, and missing the Kentucky game entirely.

"Ke'Shawn Vaughn is the best running back in the SEC, point blank period," wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb said. "He may not say it, but I will tell you guys -- I see how he works every day. I see the attention he pays to detail. I see his intentions on how he wants to grow and how good he wants to be."

Turf wars: Speaking of Lipscomb, he told us that coach Derek Mason routinely parks his sports car on the practice field. One time, he says he was out of Mason's sight when Mason came speeding off the road, onto the turf and spinning up sod all over another receiver who was catching passes out of a Jugs machine. "Oh man," Mason said when we told him that he was caught. "I didn't know he saw that! I'm going to have to get on him for that. But, you know, that's me. I gotta get there fast."

Good boy: Here's a picture of a dog painted like an Auburn Tiger. This doesn't really relate to anything, but it needs to be out there.