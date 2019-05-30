2019 SEC schedule: Game times, TV assignments announced for first three weeks of season
SEC fans, you are now free to make your travel plans for Weeks 1-3 of the season
Get those travel plans set, SEC fans. Game times for the first three weeks of the season have been announced, and it's time to start reserving those hotel rooms, making parking arrangements and stockpiling propane canisters for full-day tailgates.
The SEC Network released its slate of games for the first three weeks of the season, which filled out the schedule. CBS and ESPN/ABC already released their slate of SEC games prior to Thursday's announcement.
Here's a look at the entire SEC slate for the first three weeks of the 2019 football season -- plus the kickoff game for the 150th season of college football in Week Zero. All times Eastern
|Date
|Time
|Game
|Network
Aug. 24
7 p.m.
Miami vs. Florida (Orlando)
ESPN
Aug. 29
8:30 p.m.
Texas State at Texas A&M
SEC Network
Aug. 31
Noon
Toledo at Kentucky
SEC Network
Aug. 31
Noon
Ole Miss at Memphis
ABC
Aug. 31
Noon
Louisiana vs. Mississippi State (New Orleans)
ESPNU
Aug. 31
3:30 p.m.
Duke vs. Alabama (Atlanta)
ABC
Aug. 31
3:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)
ESPN
Aug. 31
3:30 p.m.
Georgia State at Tennessee
ESPNU
Aug. 31
4 p.m.
Portland State at Arkansas
SEC Network
Aug. 31
7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt
SEC Network
Aug. 31
7:30 p.m.
Oregon vs. Auburn (Arlington, Texas)
ABC
Aug. 31
7:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. LSU
ESPNU
Aug. 31
7:30 p.m.
Missouri at Wyoming
CBS Sports Network
Sept. 7
Noon
Missouri at West Virginia
ESPN/ESPN2
Sept. 7
Noon
Charleston Southern at South Carolina
SEC Network
|Sept. 7
|Noon
|Vanderbilt at Purdue
|Big Ten Network
Sept. 7
3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Clemson
ABC
|Sept. 7
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Mississippi State
|ESPNU
Sept. 7
4 p.m.
Murray State at Georgia
ESPN2
Sept. 7
4 p.m.
New Mexico State at Alabama
SEC Network
Sept. 7
7 p.m.
BYU at Tennessee
ESPN
Sept. 7
7:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas
ABC
Sept 7
7:30 p.m.
Tulane at Auburn
ESPN2
Sept. 7
7:30 p.m.
Arkansas at Ole Miss
SEC Network
Sept. 7
7:30 p.m.
Tennessee-Martin at Florida
ESPNU/SECN Alternate
|Sept. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Kentucky
|ESPNU/SECN Alternate
|Sept. 14
|Noon
|Arkansas State at Georgia
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Sept. 14
|Noon
|Kansas State at Mississippi State
|ESPN/ESPN2
|Sept. 14
|Noon
|Chattanooga at Tennessee
|SEC Network
|Sept. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|Alabama at South Carolina
|CBS
|Sept. 14
|4 p.m.
|Colorado State at Arkansas
|SEC Network
|Sept. 14
|4 p.m.
|Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss
|SECN Alternate
|Sept. 14
|7 p.m.
|Florida at Kentucky
|ESPN
|Sept. 14
|7 p.m.
|Kent State at Auburn
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Sept. 14
|7 p.m.
|Lamar at Texas A&M
|ESPN2/ESPNU
|Sept. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Northwestern State at LSU
|SEC Network
|Sept. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Missouri State at Missouri
|SECN Alternate
