2019 SEC schedule: Game times, TV assignments announced for first three weeks of season

SEC fans, you are now free to make your travel plans for Weeks 1-3 of the season

Get those travel plans set, SEC fans. Game times for the first three weeks of the season have been announced, and it's time to start reserving those hotel rooms, making parking arrangements and stockpiling propane canisters for full-day tailgates.

The SEC Network released its slate of games for the first three weeks of the season, which filled out the schedule. CBS and ESPN/ABC already released their slate of SEC games prior to Thursday's announcement.

Here's a look at the entire SEC slate for the first three weeks of the 2019 football season -- plus the kickoff game for the 150th season of college football in Week Zero. All times Eastern

DateTimeGameNetwork

Aug. 24

7 p.m.

Miami vs. Florida (Orlando)

ESPN

Aug. 29

8:30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas A&M

SEC Network

Aug. 31

Noon

Toledo at Kentucky

SEC Network

Aug. 31

Noon

Ole Miss at Memphis

ABC

Aug. 31

Noon

Louisiana vs. Mississippi State (New Orleans)

ESPNU

Aug. 31

3:30 p.m.

Duke vs. Alabama (Atlanta)

ABC

Aug. 31

3:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte)

ESPN

Aug. 31

3:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Tennessee

ESPNU

Aug. 31

4 p.m.

Portland State at Arkansas

SEC Network

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m.

Georgia at Vanderbilt

SEC Network

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m. 

Oregon vs. Auburn (Arlington, Texas)

ABC

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m. 

Georgia Southern vs. LSU

ESPNU

Aug. 31

7:30 p.m. 

Missouri at Wyoming

CBS Sports Network

Sept. 7

Noon

Missouri at West Virginia

ESPN/ESPN2

Sept. 7

Noon

Charleston Southern at South Carolina

SEC Network

Sept. 7NoonVanderbilt at PurdueBig Ten Network

Sept. 7

3:30 p.m. 

Texas A&M at Clemson

ABC

Sept. 73:30 p.m.Southern Miss at Mississippi StateESPNU

Sept. 7

4 p.m.

Murray State at Georgia

ESPN2

Sept. 7

4 p.m.

New Mexico State at Alabama

SEC Network

Sept. 7

7 p.m.

BYU at Tennessee

ESPN

Sept. 7

7:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas

ABC

Sept 7

7:30 p.m.

Tulane at Auburn

ESPN2

Sept. 7

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Ole Miss 

SEC Network

Sept. 7

7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Florida

ESPNU/SECN Alternate

Sept. 77:30 p.m.Eastern Michigan at KentuckyESPNU/SECN Alternate
Sept. 14NoonArkansas State at Georgia
ESPN/ESPN2
Sept. 14NoonKansas State at Mississippi State
ESPN/ESPN2
Sept. 14Noon
Chattanooga at TennesseeSEC Network
Sept. 143:30 p.m.Alabama at South CarolinaCBS
Sept. 144 p.m.Colorado State at ArkansasSEC Network
Sept. 144 p.m. Southeastern Louisiana at Ole MissSECN Alternate
Sept. 147 p.m.Florida at KentuckyESPN
Sept. 147 p.m.Kent State at Auburn
ESPN2/ESPNU
Sept. 147 p.m.Lamar at Texas A&MESPN2/ESPNU
Sept. 147:30 p.m.Northwestern State at LSUSEC Network
Sept. 147:30 p.m.Southeast Missouri State at Missouri
SECN Alternate
College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories