2019 SEC schedule: Game times, TV assignments announced for first three weeks of season

Get those travel plans set, SEC fans. Game times for the first three weeks of the season have been announced, and it's time to start reserving those hotel rooms, making parking arrangements and stockpiling propane canisters for full-day tailgates.

The SEC Network released its slate of games for the first three weeks of the season, which filled out the schedule. CBS and ESPN/ABC already released their slate of SEC games prior to Thursday's announcement.

Here's a look at the entire SEC slate for the first three weeks of the 2019 football season -- plus the kickoff game for the 150th season of college football in Week Zero. All times Eastern