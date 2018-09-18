2019 SEC schedule released: Breaking down the schedules for all 14 teams in the league

You can go ahead and book your travel and schedule your social arrangements for next fall because the 2019 SEC football schedule has been released. There are very few surprises in the matchups given that the conference schedule is determined by a rotation and nonconference games have been agreed to in advance, but this release does reveal what kind of path lies ahead for all 14 teams who will start next season with hopes of winning an SEC championship.

Outside of the usual division and cross-division matchups, the 2019 season features Alabama going on the road to face South Carolina early in the year after the Gamecocks have hosted Charleston Southern in its home opener in Week 2. Georgia also hosts Texas A&M in late November as its SEC finale the week after going to play Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Florida draws Auburn as its rotating cross-division foe in addition to its annual matchup with LSU.

Tennessee has arguably one of the toughest stretches in the league with Georgia, Mississippi State, at Alabama and South Carolina in four consecutive weeks with no byes. and speaking of byes, Ole Miss gets a bye before the Egg Bowl while rival Mississippi State does not.

Check out the full 2019 SEC team-by-team schedule below:

Alabama

Aug. 31 -- vs. Duke (Atlanta)



Sept. 7 -- vs. New Mexico State



Sept. 14 -- at South Carolina



Sept. 21 -- vs. Southern Miss



Sept. 28 -- vs. Ole Miss



Oct. 5 -- OPEN



Oct. 12 -- at Texas A&M



Oct. 19 -- vs. Tennessee



Oct. 26 -- vs. Arkansas



Nov. 2 -- OPEN



Nov. 9 -- vs. LSU



Nov. 16 -- at Mississippi State



Nov. 23 -- vs. Western Carolina



Nov. 30 -- at Auburn



Arkansas

Aug. 31 -- vs. Portland State



Sept. 7 -- at Ole Miss



Sept. 14 -- vs. Colorado State



Sept. 21 -- vs. San Jose State



Sept. 28 -- vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)



Oct. 5 -- OPEN



Oct. 12 -- at Kentucky



Oct. 19 -- vs. Auburn



Oct. 26 -- at Alabama



Nov. 2 -- vs. Mississippi State



Nov. 9 -- vs. Western Kentucky



Nov. 16 -- OPEN



Nov. 23 -- at LSU



Nov. 30 -- vs. Missouri (Little Rock)



Auburn

Aug. 31 -- vs. Oregon (Dallas)



Sept. 7 -- vs. Tulane



Sept. 14 -- vs. Kent State



Sept. 21 -- at Texas A&M



Sept. 28 -- vs. Mississippi State



Oct. 5 -- at Florida



Oct. 12 -- OPEN



Oct. 19 -- at Arkansas



Oct. 26 -- at LSU



Nov. 2 -- vs. Ole Miss



Nov. 9 -- OPEN



Nov. 16 -- vs. Georgia



Nov. 23 -- vs. Samford



Nov. 30 -- vs. Alabama



Florida

Aug. 31 -- vs. Miami (Orlando)



Sept. 7 -- vs. UT-Martin



Sept. 14 -- at Kentucky



Sept. 21 -- vs. Tennessee



Sept. 28 -- vs. Towson



Oct. 5 -- vs. Auburn



Oct. 12 -- at LSU



Oct. 19 -- at South Carolina



Oct. 26 -- OPEN



Nov. 2 -- vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)



Nov. 9 -- vs. Vanderbilt



Nov. 16 -- at Missouri



Nov. 23 -- OPEN



Nov. 30 -- vs. Florida State



Georgia

Aug. 31 -- at Vanderbilt



Sept. 7 -- vs. Murray State



Sept. 14 -- vs. Arkansas State



Sept. 21 -- vs. Notre Dame



Sept. 28 -- OPEN



Oct. 5 -- at Tennessee



Oct. 12 -- vs. South Carolina



Oct. 19 -- vs. Kentucky



Oct. 26 -- OPEN



Nov. 2 -- vs.. Florida (Jacksonville)



Nov. 9 -- vs. Missouri



Nov. 16 -- at Auburn



Nov. 23 -- vs. Texas A&M



Nov. 30 -- at Georgia Tech



Kentucky

Aug. 31 -- vs. Toledo



Sept. 7 -- vs. Eastern Michigan



Sept. 14 -- vs. Florida



Sept. 21 -- at Mississippi State



Sept. 28 -- at South Carolina



Oct. 5 -- OPEN



Oct. 12 -- vs. Arkansas



Oct. 19 -- at Georgia



Oct. 26 -- vs. Missouri



Nov. 2 -- OPEN



Nov. 9 -- vs. Tennessee



Nov. 16 -- at Vanderbilt



Nov. 23 -- vs. UT-Martin



Nov. 30 -- vs. Louisville



LSU

Aug. 31 -- vs. Georgia Southern



Sept. 7 -- at Texas



Sept. 14 -- vs. Northwestern State



Sept. 21 -- at Vanderbilt



Sept. 28 -- OPEN



Oct. 5 -- vs. Utah State



Oct. 12 -- vs. Florida



Oct. 19 -- at Mississippi State



Oct. 26 -- vs. Auburn



Nov. 2 -- OPEN



Nov. 9 -- at Alabama



Nov. 16 -- at Ole Miss



Nov. 23 -- vs. Arkansas



Nov. 30 -- vs. Texas A&M



Ole Miss

Aug. 31 -- at Memphis



Sept. 7 -- vs. Arkansas



Sept. 14 -- vs. Southeastern Louisiana



Sept. 21 -- vs. Cal



Sept. 28 -- at Alabama



Oct. 5 -- vs. Vanderbilt



Oct. 12 -- at Missouri



Oct. 19 -- vs. Texas A&M



Oct. 26 -- OPEN



Nov. 2 -- at Auburn



Nov. 9 -- vs. New Mexico State



Nov. 16 -- vs. LSU



Nov. 23 -- OPEN



Nov. 28 -- at Mississippi State



Mississippi State

Aug. 31 -- vs. Louisiana (New Orleans)



Sept. 7 -- vs. Southern Miss



Sept. 14 -- vs. Kansas State



Sept. 21 -- vs. Kentucky



Sept. 28 -- at Auburn



Oct. 5 -- OPEN



Oct. 12 -- at Tennessee



Oct. 19 -- vs. LSU



Oct. 26 -- at Texas A&M



Nov. 2 -- at Arkansas



Nov. 9 -- OPEN



Nov. 16 -- vs. Alabama



Nov. 23 -- vs. Abilene Christian



Nov. 28 -- vs. Ole Miss



Missouri

Aug. 31 -- at Wyoming



Sept. 7 -- vs. West Virginia



Sept. 14 -- vs. Southeast Missouri State



Sept. 21 -- vs. South Carolina



Sept. 28 -- OPEN



Oct. 5 -- vs. Troy



Oct. 12 -- vs. Ole Miss



Oct. 19 -- at Vanderbilt



Oct. 26 -- at Kentucky



Nov. 2 -- OPEN



Nov. 9 -- at Georgia



Nov. 16 -- vs. Florida



Nov. 23 -- vs. Tennessee



Nov. 30 -- at Arkansas (Little Rock)



South Carolina

Aug. 31 -- vs. North Carolina (Charlotte)



Sept. 7 -- vs. Charleston Southern



Sept. 14 -- vs. Alabama



Sept. 21 -- at Missouri



Sept. 28 -- vs. Kentucky



Oct. 5 -- OPEN



Oct. 12 -- at Georgia



Oct. 19 -- vs. Florida



Oct. 26 -- at Tennessee



Nov. 2 -- vs. Vanderbilt



Nov. 9 -- vs. Appalachian State



Nov. 16 -- at Texas A&M



Nov. 23 -- OPEN



Nov. 30 -- vs. Clemson



Tennessee

Aug. 31 -- vs. Georgia State



Sept. 7 -- vs. BYU



Sept. 14 -- vs. UT-Chattanooga



Sept. 21 -- at Florida



Sept. 28 -- OPEN



Oct. 5 -- vs. Georgia



Oct. 12 -- vs. Mississippi State



Oct. 19 -- at Alabama



Oct. 26 -- vs. South Carolina



Nov. 2 -- vs. UAB



Nov. 9 -- at Kentucky



Nov. 16 -- OPEN



Nov. 23 -- at Missouri



Nov. 30 -- vs. Vanderbilt



Texas A&M

Aug. 31 -- vs. Texas State



Sept. 7 -- at Clemson



Sept. 14 -- vs. Lamar



Sept. 21 -- vs. Auburn



Sept. 28 -- vs. Arkansas (Arlington)



Oct. 5 -- OPEN



Oct. 12 -- vs. Alabama



Oct. 19 -- at Ole Miss



Oct. 26 -- vs. Mississippi State



Nov. 2 -- vs. UT-San Antonio



Nov. 9 -- OPEN



Nov. 16 -- vs. South Carolina



Nov. 23 -- at Georgia



Nov. 30 -- at LSU



Vanderbilt