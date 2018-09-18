2019 SEC schedule released: Breaking down the schedules for all 14 teams in the league

The full 2019 SEC football schedule was released on Tuesday

You can go ahead and book your travel and schedule your social arrangements for next fall because the 2019 SEC football schedule has been released. There are very few surprises in the matchups given that the conference schedule is determined by a rotation and nonconference games have been agreed to in advance, but this release does reveal what kind of path lies ahead for all 14 teams who will start next season with hopes of winning an SEC championship. 

Outside of the usual division and cross-division matchups, the 2019 season features Alabama going on the road to face South Carolina early in the year after the Gamecocks have hosted Charleston Southern in its home opener in Week 2. Georgia also hosts Texas A&M in late November as its SEC finale the week after going to play Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Florida draws Auburn as its rotating cross-division foe in addition to its annual matchup with LSU. 

Tennessee has arguably one of the toughest stretches in the league with Georgia, Mississippi State, at Alabama and South Carolina in four consecutive weeks with no byes. and speaking of byes, Ole Miss gets a bye before the Egg Bowl while rival Mississippi State does not. 

Check out the full 2019 SEC team-by-team schedule below: 

Alabama 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Duke (Atlanta) 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. New Mexico State 
  • Sept. 14 -- at South Carolina 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. Southern Miss 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Ole Miss 
  • Oct. 5 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 12 -- at Texas A&M 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. Tennessee 
  • Oct. 26 -- vs. Arkansas 
  • Nov. 2 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. LSU 
  • Nov. 16 -- at Mississippi State 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. Western Carolina 
  • Nov. 30 -- at Auburn 

Arkansas 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Portland State 
  • Sept. 7 -- at Ole Miss 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Colorado State 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. San Jose State 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Texas A&M (Arlington) 
  • Oct. 5 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 12 -- at Kentucky 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. Auburn 
  • Oct. 26 -- at Alabama 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs. Mississippi State 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. Western Kentucky 
  • Nov. 16 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 23 -- at LSU 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Missouri (Little Rock) 

Auburn 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Oregon (Dallas) 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. Tulane 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Kent State 
  • Sept. 21 -- at Texas A&M 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Mississippi State 
  • Oct. 5 -- at Florida 
  • Oct. 12 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 19 -- at Arkansas 
  • Oct. 26 -- at LSU 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs. Ole Miss 
  • Nov. 9 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 16 -- vs. Georgia 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. Samford 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Alabama 

Florida 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Miami (Orlando) 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. UT-Martin 
  • Sept. 14 -- at Kentucky 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. Tennessee 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Towson 
  • Oct. 5 -- vs. Auburn 
  • Oct. 12 -- at LSU 
  • Oct. 19 -- at South Carolina 
  • Oct. 26 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs. Georgia (Jacksonville) 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. Vanderbilt 
  • Nov. 16 -- at Missouri 
  • Nov. 23 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Florida State 

Georgia 

  • Aug. 31 -- at Vanderbilt 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. Murray State 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Arkansas State 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. Notre Dame 
  • Sept. 28 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 5 -- at Tennessee 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. South Carolina 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. Kentucky 
  • Oct. 26 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs.. Florida (Jacksonville) 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. Missouri 
  • Nov. 16 -- at Auburn 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. Texas A&M 
  • Nov. 30 -- at Georgia Tech 

Kentucky 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Toledo 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. Eastern Michigan 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Florida 
  • Sept. 21 -- at Mississippi State 
  • Sept. 28 -- at South Carolina 
  • Oct. 5 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. Arkansas 
  • Oct. 19 -- at Georgia 
  • Oct. 26 -- vs. Missouri 
  • Nov. 2 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. Tennessee 
  • Nov. 16 -- at Vanderbilt 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. UT-Martin 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Louisville 

LSU 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Georgia Southern 
  • Sept. 7 -- at Texas 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Northwestern State 
  • Sept. 21 -- at Vanderbilt 
  • Sept. 28 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 5 -- vs. Utah State 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. Florida 
  • Oct. 19 -- at Mississippi State 
  • Oct. 26 -- vs. Auburn 
  • Nov. 2 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 9 -- at Alabama 
  • Nov. 16 -- at Ole Miss 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. Arkansas 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Texas A&M 

Ole Miss

  • Aug. 31 -- at Memphis 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. Arkansas 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Southeastern Louisiana 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. Cal 
  • Sept. 28 -- at Alabama 
  • Oct. 5 -- vs. Vanderbilt 
  • Oct. 12 -- at Missouri 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. Texas A&M
  • Oct. 26 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 2 --  at Auburn 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. New Mexico State 
  • Nov. 16 -- vs. LSU 
  • Nov. 23 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 28 -- at Mississippi State 

Mississippi State 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Louisiana (New Orleans) 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. Southern Miss 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Kansas State 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. Kentucky 
  • Sept. 28 -- at Auburn 
  • Oct. 5 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 12 -- at Tennessee 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. LSU 
  • Oct. 26 -- at Texas A&M 
  • Nov. 2 -- at Arkansas 
  • Nov. 9 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 16 -- vs. Alabama 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. Abilene Christian 
  • Nov. 28 -- vs. Ole Miss 

Missouri 

  • Aug. 31 -- at Wyoming 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. West Virginia 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Southeast Missouri State 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. South Carolina 
  • Sept. 28 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 5 -- vs. Troy 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. Ole Miss 
  • Oct. 19 -- at Vanderbilt 
  • Oct. 26 -- at Kentucky 
  • Nov. 2 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 9 -- at Georgia 
  • Nov. 16 -- vs. Florida 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. Tennessee 
  • Nov. 30 -- at Arkansas (Little Rock) 

South Carolina 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. North Carolina (Charlotte) 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. Charleston Southern 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Alabama 
  • Sept. 21 -- at Missouri 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Kentucky 
  • Oct. 5 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 12 -- at Georgia 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. Florida 
  • Oct. 26 -- at Tennessee 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs. Vanderbilt 
  • Nov. 9 -- vs. Appalachian State 
  • Nov. 16 -- at Texas A&M 
  • Nov. 23 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Clemson 

Tennessee 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Georgia State 
  • Sept. 7 -- vs. BYU 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. UT-Chattanooga 
  • Sept. 21 -- at Florida 
  • Sept. 28 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 5 -- vs. Georgia 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. Mississippi State 
  • Oct. 19 -- at Alabama 
  • Oct. 26 -- vs. South Carolina 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs. UAB 
  • Nov. 9 -- at Kentucky 
  • Nov. 16 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 23 -- at Missouri 
  • Nov. 30 -- vs. Vanderbilt 

Texas A&M

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Texas State 
  • Sept. 7 -- at Clemson 
  • Sept. 14 -- vs. Lamar 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. Auburn 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Arkansas (Arlington)
  • Oct. 5 -- OPEN 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. Alabama 
  • Oct. 19 -- at Ole Miss
  • Oct. 26 -- vs. Mississippi State 
  • Nov. 2 -- vs. UT-San Antonio 
  • Nov. 9 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 16 -- vs. South Carolina 
  • Nov. 23 -- at Georgia 
  • Nov. 30 -- at LSU 

Vanderbilt 

  • Aug. 31 -- vs. Georgia 
  • Sept. 7 -- at Purdue
  • Sept. 14 -- OPEN 
  • Sept. 21 -- vs. LSU 
  • Sept. 28 -- vs. Northern Illinois 
  • Oct. 5 -- at Ole Miss 
  • Oct. 12 -- vs. UNLV 
  • Oct. 19 -- vs. Missouri 
  • Oct. 26 -- OPEN 
  • Nov. 2 -- at South Carolina 
  • Nov. 9 -- at Florida 
  • Nov. 16 -- vs. Kentucky 
  • Nov. 23 -- vs. East Tennessee State 
  • Nov. 30 -- at Tennessee 
CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories