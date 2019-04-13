2019 spring football tracker: Updates, results, highlights, key teams in action on Saturday
Keeping you informed on the big moments from Saturday's spring games
Saturday is one of the busiest offseason Saturdays of the college football offseason. There are spring games going on all over the country, including a few of the biggest programs in the sport. While it would be nearly impossible to follow along with all of them, this is your one-stop shop to keep track of the big moments and key takeaways from Saturday's activity.
You can read about what to look for in some of today's big games if you plan to watch right here, and below is a list of today's televised spring games.
Schedule
Ohio State: BTN, 12 p.m.
Notre Dame: NBCSN, 12:13 p.m.
Florida: SEC Network, 1 p.m.
Utah: Pac-12 Network, 1 p.m.
Alabama: ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Mississippi State: ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Nebraska: BTN, 2 p.m.
Auburn: SEC Network, 4 p.m.
Missouri: ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Stanford: Pac-12 Network, 4 p.m.
Tennessee: SEC Network, 6 p.m.
Texas: Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona: Pac-12 Network, 8 p.m.
Justin Fields somewhat underwhelming in spring game victory
Ohio State played its spring game Saturday, and Justin Fields was the main attraction as the transfer from Georgia is set to take over at quarterback for Dwayne Haskins. Well, the good news is that Fields' Gray team beat Scarlet 35-17 to win the game. Fields also had this 98-yard touchdown pass to Binimen Victor.
The bad news is, other than that pass, it wasn't a great performance. Fields finished the game completing only four of his 13 pass attempts for 131 yards, meaning if you remove that TD, he was 3-for-12 for 33 yards. Fields did rush for 38 yards and another score, however, and good news or bad news, what's important to remember is that spring game stats mean nothing.
There's a lot of scoring in Notre Dame's Blue-Gold Game
Different teams have different ways of scoring their spring games, so unless you watch every play, it's sometimes difficult to know exactly what's happening. For instance, here's video of Irish running back Jafar Armstrong scoring a touchdown to make it 45-30 Blue. In the first half. Either there's something strange going on here, or Notre Dame's defense is in a lot of trouble.
Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman got engaged during the game
Who wants to tackle a 400-pound ballcarrier?
Minnesota handed the ball off to Daniel Faalele for a touchdown in its spring game, which seems like a normal thing until you realize Faalele is a 400-pound offensive tackle.
Highlights from Friday night
Two of the big spring games on Friday night were Oklahoma and Texas A&M. A lot of attention for the Oklahoma game was focused on new Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, and he didn't disappoint. Hurts completed 11 of his 14 pass attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed for a second touchdown as Hurts' Red Team beat the White Team 35-14.
In College Station, Kellen Mond led White to a 17-14 win over Maroon with his two touchdown passes. Still, while Mond is unquestionably the Aggies starter, the bigger story may have been Maroon running back Jacob Kibodi, who rushed for 106 yards and a score.
