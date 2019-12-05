2019 Sun Belt Championship odds: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 21 Appalachian State Mountaineers host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday in the 2019 Sun Belt Championship Game. The Mountaineers (10-2) won the Sun Belt East with a 7-1 record, two games better than Georgia Southern, while the Ragin' Cajuns won the Sun Belt West at 7-1, two games ahead of Arkansas State. Kickoff from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone is set for noon ET. Appalachian State leads the all-time series 7-0, including 4-0 at Boone. The Mountaineers are six-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds, while the over-under is 56. Before making any Louisiana vs. Appalachian State picks of your own, see the latest 2019 Sun Belt Championship Game predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.



Here are the college football lines and trends for Louisiana vs. Appalachian State:

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana spread: Appalachian State -6

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana over-under: 56 points

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana +195, Appalachian State -230

LAL: Averaging 500.3 yards per game

APP: Won four consecutive games

Appalachian State has been clobbering conference opponents this season, outscoring them 315-131, an average of 39.4 to 16.4. The Mountaineers won last year's inaugural title game 30-19 over Louisiana at Kidd Brewer Stadium and Saturday's game will be the first-ever matchup of two teams with double-digit wins from the Sun Belt.

Helping power the Mountaineers' offense will be junior quarterback Zac Thomas, who has completed 203-of-318 passes for 2,427 yards and 24 touchdowns. Thomas is coming off one of the best outings of his career, completing 28-of-34 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a win at Troy. He also rushed twice for 11 yards and a score.

But just because the Mountaineers have never lost to the Ragin' Cajuns does not guarantee they will cover the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana spread on Saturday in the Sun Belt Championship Game 2019.

That's because Louisiana-Lafayette has had a historic year, clinching its first 10-win season in program history. The team's seven Sun Belt wins were the most the Ragin' Cajuns have had in a single season.

The Ragin' Cajuns are led by junior quarterback Levi Lewis, who has completed 200-of-306 passes for 2,450 yards and 20 TDs. He has thrown 11 touchdown passes over the past five games, including three last week against Louisiana-Monroe.

So who wins Louisiana vs. Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game 2019?