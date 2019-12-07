2019 Sun Belt Championship odds, spread: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 21 Appalachian State Mountaineers will look to continue their winning ways and enter the bowl season on a roll when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Mountaineers (11-1, 7-1) have already recorded their sixth straight winning season and have qualified for their fifth straight bowl game, while the Ragin' Cajuns (10-2, 7-1) have recorded their first winning season since 2014 and fifth winning year since 2011. Saturday's game is scheduled to start at noon ET from Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State posted the best record in Sun Belt history and is responsible for three of the four 11-win seasons in conference history. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Louisiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Appalachian State vs. Louisiana picks down.

Now, the model has set its sights on Appalachian State vs. Louisiana. Here are the college football lines and trends for Louisiana vs. Appalachian State:

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana spread: Appalachian State -6.5

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana over-under: 57.5 points

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana money line: Louisiana +195, Appalachian State -230

LAL: Averaging 500.3 yards per game

APP: Won four consecutive games

Appalachian State has added incentive to defeat Louisiana with a possible New Year's Six bowl bid on the line. The Mountaineers' case is also bolstered by an FBS-leading six road wins, including ones that came against bowl-eligible North Carolina, a 10-win Louisiana team and South Carolina. Appalachian State boasts the best road record of those under consideration since Western Michigan went 6-0 en route to the Cotton Bowl in 2016.

Offensively, the Mountaineers are powered by 1,000-yard rusher junior Darrynton Evans, who has carried 217 times for 1,250 yards (5.8 average) and 16 touchdowns. He also has 16 receptions for 130 yards and three TDs. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in four games this season, including two of the last three. His best game came against Charlotte when he carried 19 times for 234 yards (12.3 average) and three touchdowns.

But just because the Mountaineers are rolling this year does not guarantee they will cover the Appalachian State vs. Louisiana spread on Saturday in the Sun Belt Championship Game 2019.

That's because Louisiana has had a historic year, clinching its first 10-win season in program history. The team's seven Sun Belt wins were the most the Ragin' Cajuns have had in a single season.

The Ragin' Cajuns are led by junior quarterback Levi Lewis, who has completed 200-of-306 passes for 2,450 yards and 20 TDs. He has thrown 11 touchdown passes over the past five games, including three last week against Louisiana-Monroe.

