2019 Sun Bowl odds: Arizona State vs. Florida State picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 13-3 on FSU

The Arizona State Sun Devils look to halt their slide in postseason contests when they face the Florida State Seminoles in the 2019 Sun Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will the televised by CBS. The Sun Devils (7-5) have lost three consecutive bowl appearances and seven of their last nine after dropping a 31-20 decision to Fresno State in last season's Las Vegas Bowl. The Seminoles (6-6), who have covered the spread in 10 of their last 13 bowl appearances, are coming off a 40-17 setback at Florida in their season-finale.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

Arizona State vs. Florida State spread: Sun Devils -3.5

Arizona State vs. Florida State over-under: 53.5 points

Arizona State vs. Florida State money line: Sun Devils -175, Seminoles +155

ASU: WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 40 consecutive games

FSU: WR Tamorrion Terry has at least 90 receiving yards in three straight contests

Why Arizona State can cover

Hunt knows that wide receiver Kyle Williams owns the fourth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in Arizona State history. With a catch in the Sun Bowl, he will match the third-longest run held by Derek Hagan, who hauled in a pass in 41 straight contests from 2002-05. Williams also can tie Eric Guliford (164 from 1989-92) for sixth place on the school's all-time list with five receptions against FSU.

Williams is just third on the Sun Devils this season with 406 receiving yards, trailing Brandon Aiyuk (1,192) and Frank Darby (597), both of whom have eight touchdown catches. Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,748 yards and 17 scores with only two interceptions. The freshman had three TD tosses in three straight games and over 330 yards passing in back-to-back contests before recording 104 yards without a touchdown against Arizona.

Why FSU can cover

Even though Williams is a major threat, the Sun Devils are no guarantee to cover the FSU vs. Arizona State spread in the Sun Bowl 2019. That's because the Seminoles have had plenty of success against the Pac-12, winning nine of their 11 games against teams currently in the conference. Florida State also possesses a dangerous receiver in Terry, who has 51 catches for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The sophomore had seven receptions for 131 yards in Florida State's loss to the Gators.

With Akers out and redshirt sophomore Khalan Laborn recovering from knee surgery, Florida State is down to their third option out of the backfield, Deonte Sheffield. The sophomore appeared in only three games this campaign, logging nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

