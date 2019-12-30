2019 Sun Bowl odds: Arizona State vs. Florida State picks, predictions from expert who's 13-3 on FSU

The Arizona State Sun Devils hope to end their season on a three-game winning streak when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the 2019 Sun Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff from El Paso is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will the televised by CBS. Arizona State (7-5) has followed a four-game slide with back-to-back victories, including a 24-14 victory over Arizona on Nov. 30. The Seminoles will be without their top rusher, as junior Cam Akers announced he has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Sun Bowl 2019.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

Arizona State vs. Florida State spread: Sun Devils -4

Arizona State vs. Florida State over-under: 54 points

Arizona State vs. Florida State money line: Sun Devils -190, Seminoles +160

ASU: WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 40 consecutive games

FSU: WR Tamorrion Terry has at least 90 receiving yards in three straight contests

Why Arizona State can cover

Hunt knows the Sun Devils boast a solid ground attack that features Eno Benjamin. The junior running back scored twice while gaining a season-high 168 yards against Arizona, giving him triple-digits for the sixth time this season. Benjamin has recorded 15 career 100-yard performances, the fourth-most in school history.

Benjamin has registered 2,867 yards in his career and ranks seventh on the Sun Devils' all-time list. He is 128 yards away from passing Leon Burton (1955-58) for sixth in Arizona State history. The Sun Devils have lost their last three Bowl appearances, but are 3-2-1 all-time in the Sun Bowl.

Why FSU can cover

Even though Benjamin is a major threat, the Sun Devils are no guarantee to cover the FSU vs. Arizona State spread in the Sun Bowl 2019.

That's because the Seminoles have had plenty of success against the Pac-12, winning nine of their 11 games against teams currently in the conference. Florida State also possesses a dangerous receiver in Terry, who has 51 catches for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The sophomore had seven receptions for 131 yards in Florida State's loss to the Gators.

With Akers out and redshirt sophomore Khalan Laborn recovering from knee surgery, Florida State is down to their third option out of the backfield, Deonte Sheffield. The sophomore appeared in only three games this campaign, logging nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

