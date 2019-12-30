2019 Sun Bowl odds: Arizona State vs. Florida State picks, predictions from expert who's 13-3 on FSU
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of FSU football.
The Arizona State Sun Devils hope to end their season on a three-game winning streak when they take on the Florida State Seminoles in the 2019 Sun Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff from El Paso is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will the televised by CBS. Arizona State (7-5) has followed a four-game slide with back-to-back victories, including a 24-14 victory over Arizona on Nov. 30. The Seminoles will be without their top rusher, as junior Cam Akers announced he has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Sun Bowl 2019.
The Sun Devils are four-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 54 in the latest Arizona State vs. Florida State odds. Before finalizing your Arizona State vs. FSU picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.
Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.
The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 102-61 on college football against-the-spread picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,562 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for Florida State, hitting on 13 of his last 16 college football picks involving the Seminoles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hunt has locked in on Arizona State vs. Florida State in the Sun Bowl 2019 from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Arizona State vs. Florida State:
- Arizona State vs. Florida State spread: Sun Devils -4
- Arizona State vs. Florida State over-under: 54 points
- Arizona State vs. Florida State money line: Sun Devils -190, Seminoles +160
- ASU: WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 40 consecutive games
- FSU: WR Tamorrion Terry has at least 90 receiving yards in three straight contests
Why Arizona State can cover
Hunt knows the Sun Devils boast a solid ground attack that features Eno Benjamin. The junior running back scored twice while gaining a season-high 168 yards against Arizona, giving him triple-digits for the sixth time this season. Benjamin has recorded 15 career 100-yard performances, the fourth-most in school history.
Benjamin has registered 2,867 yards in his career and ranks seventh on the Sun Devils' all-time list. He is 128 yards away from passing Leon Burton (1955-58) for sixth in Arizona State history. The Sun Devils have lost their last three Bowl appearances, but are 3-2-1 all-time in the Sun Bowl.
Why FSU can cover
Even though Benjamin is a major threat, the Sun Devils are no guarantee to cover the FSU vs. Arizona State spread in the Sun Bowl 2019.
That's because the Seminoles have had plenty of success against the Pac-12, winning nine of their 11 games against teams currently in the conference. Florida State also possesses a dangerous receiver in Terry, who has 51 catches for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The sophomore had seven receptions for 131 yards in Florida State's loss to the Gators.
With Akers out and redshirt sophomore Khalan Laborn recovering from knee surgery, Florida State is down to their third option out of the backfield, Deonte Sheffield. The sophomore appeared in only three games this campaign, logging nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.
How to make Florida State vs. Arizona State picks
We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.
Who wins FSU vs. Arizona State in the Sun Bowl? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. Arizona State spread you should back on Tuesday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit on 13 of his last 16 picks involving the Seminoles, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
The Six Pack: Closing out the decade
#TrustTheProcess for one final time this decade
-
Florida vs. Virginia, Orange Bowl pick
The New Year's Six bowl games continue with this sweet SEC vs. ACC matchup
-
Illinois vs. Cal, Redbox Bowl pick
A defensive slugfest could be interesting in Santa Clara, California, on Monday afternoon
-
MSU vs. Louisville, Music City Bowl pick
The Bulldogs and Cardinals will tee it up in Nashville on Saturday afternoon
-
WKU vs. WMU, First Responders Bowl pick
The Hilltoppers and Broncos will square off on Monday afternoon in Dallas
-
2019 Arizona Bowl odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2019 Arizona Bowl 10,000 times.
-
Fiesta Bowl: Clemson edges Ohio State
No. 3 Clemson trailed at halftime for the first time in 15 but edged No. 2 Ohio State on a...
-
LSU demolishes Oklahoma in Peach Bowl semifinal
LSU will return to Louisiana for a chance at a national title after routing Oklahoma in the...
-
Louisville vs. Mississippi State live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Louisville vs. Mississippi State football game