2019 Sun Bowl odds: Arizona State vs. Florida State picks, predictions from proven expert who's 13-3 on FSU

The Florida State Seminoles attempt to continue their recent success in the postseason when they battle the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2019 Sun Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff from the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Seminoles (6-6) have won eight of their last 10 bowl appearances after rolling past Southern Mississippi 42-13 in the 2017 Independence Bowl. Florida State has covered the spread in five of its last seven bowl games and owns a 28-16-3 overall record in the events. The Sun Devils (7-5), meanwhile, are seeking their third consecutive victory after posting a 24-14 triumph over Arizona on Nov. 30.

The Sun Devils are currently 3.5-point favorites after the spread opened at 5.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 53.5 in the latest Arizona State vs. Florida State odds. Before finalizing your Arizona State vs. FSU picks, make sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from both a playing and coaching perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt is 102-61 on college football against-the-spread picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,562 to his followers. Moreover, he has had a strong feel for Florida State, hitting on 13 of his last 16 college football picks involving the Seminoles. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has locked in on Arizona State vs. Florida State in the Sun Bowl 2019 from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. Go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Arizona State vs. Florida State:

Arizona State vs. Florida State spread: Sun Devils -3.5

Arizona State vs. Florida State over-under: 53.5 points

Arizona State vs. Florida State money line: Sun Devils -175, Seminoles +155

ASU: WR Kyle Williams has caught a pass in 40 consecutive games

FSU: WR Tamorrion Terry has at least 90 receiving yards in three straight contests

Why Arizona State can cover

Hunt knows that wide receiver Kyle Williams owns the fourth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in Arizona State history. With a catch in the Sun Bowl, he will match the third-longest run held by Derek Hagan, who hauled in a pass in 41 straight contests from 2002-05. Williams also can tie Eric Guliford (164 from 1989-92) for sixth place on the school's all-time list with five receptions against FSU.

Williams is just third on the Sun Devils this season with 406 receiving yards, trailing Brandon Aiyuk (1,192) and Frank Darby (597), both of whom have eight touchdown catches. Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,748 yards and 17 scores with only two interceptions. The freshman had three TD tosses in three straight games and over 330 yards passing in back-to-back contests before recording 104 yards without a touchdown against Arizona.

Why FSU can cover

Even though Williams is a major threat, the Sun Devils are no guarantee to cover the FSU vs. Arizona State spread in the Sun Bowl 2019. Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry leads the Seminoles with eight touchdown receptions and has been kept without one in only three of his last nine contests. The sophomore has 1,023 yards this year, making him the 13th player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards and first since Rashad Greene in 2014. Terry has averaged 20.1 yards on 51 catches this season.

Quarterback James Blackman is hoping for better results after throwing for just 150 yards without a touchdown and being sacked seven times in a loss to Florida on Nov. 30. The sophomore signal caller amassed 592 yards and five scoring passes over his previous two contests - both victories. Blackman also gained 82 yards on the ground in those games before finishing with -40 against the Gators.

How to make Florida State vs. Arizona State picks

We can tell you Hunt is leaning under, and he's also identified the critical x-factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it at SportsLine.

Who wins FSU vs. Arizona State in the Sun Bowl? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. Arizona State spread you should back on Tuesday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit on 13 of his last 16 picks involving the Seminoles, and find out.