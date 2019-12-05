2019 SWAC Championship Game odds: Alcorn State vs. Southern picks, predictions from expert on 95-57 roll

The 2019 SWAC Championship Game plays out on Saturday when the Alcorn State Braves host the Southern Jaguars. The Braves (8-3) are playing for their 17th conference championship in school history and fourth in the last six years. They are hosting the conference title game for the second straight season and are 7-1 in their last eight games against West Division opponents. Meanwhile, the Jaguars (8-4) are appearing in their second consecutive SWAC Championship Game. They clinched their second straight West Division title with a 38-28 comeback win over Grambling State last weekend. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET. The Braves are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Alcorn State vs. Southern odds, while the over-under is 51.5. Before you make any Southern vs. Alcorn State picks or 2019 SWAC Championship Game predictions of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

The football analyst has been SportsLine's No. 1 college football expert this season. Hunt has a 95-57 record on his college football picks, returning a whopping profit of $3,312 to his followers. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Here are several college football lines for Southern vs. Alcorn State:

Alcorn State vs. Southern spread: Braves 7.5

Alcorn State vs. Southern over-under: 51.5 points

Alcorn State vs. Southern money line: Braves -310, Jaguars +230

ALC: QB Felix Harper has thrown for 2,387 yards, 29 touchdowns

SOU: QB Ladarius Skelton has passed for 1,483 yards, rushed for 824 more

Hunt knows the Braves have dominated the series recently against Southern, winning nine of the last 10 games against the Jaguars. That includes a 27-13 win over Southern in the teams' matchup earlier this season. The streak also includes a 37-28 victory over the Jaguars in last season's SWAC Championship Game.

In addition, Hunt has factored in that Alcorn State has the top defense in the conference. The Braves lead the SWAC in scoring defense (19.3 points per game), total defense (38.5 yards per game) and run defense (127.5 yards per game). In the first matchup against Southern this season, Alcorn State held the Jaguars to 284 yards and recorded four sacks.

But just because the Braves appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Alcorn State vs. Southern spread on Saturday in the SWAC Championship Game 2019.

The Jaguars have one of the best FCS rushing attacks. Southern averages 226.8 rushing yards per game, which leads the SWAC and ranks 13th in the FCS. Led by the strong ground game, the Jaguars average 33.6 points per game, third in the conference.

In addition, quarterback Ladarius Skelton proved last week that he's more than a runner. In a 38-28 win over rival Grambling, the junior signal caller threw three touchdown passes and passed for 217 yards even though he attempted just 14 passes. On the season, he ranks sixth in the SWAC in rushing yards per game (68.7).

Hunt is leaning over.

