2019 SWAC Championship Game odds: Alcorn State vs. Southern picks, top predictions from expert on 95-57 roll

The Alcorn State Braves will try to extend their dominance over the Southern Jaguars when the teams collide on Saturday in the 2019 SWAC Championship Game at Spinks-Casem Stadium in Lorman, Miss. The Braves (8-3) are 9-1 in the last 10 games against Southern and 8-1 since Dawson Odums took over as coach of the Jaguars in 2012. Alcorn State's dominant run includes a 37-28 victory over Southern in last season's SWAC title game. The Braves are 7-1 in their last eight games against West Division opponents. Meanwhile the Jaguars (8-4) are seeking their first SWAC championship since 2013 and only their second since 2003. Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET. The Braves are 7.5-point favorites in the Alcorn State vs. Southern odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5.

Alcorn State vs. Southern spread: Braves 7.5

Alcorn State vs. Southern over-under: 51.5 points

Alcorn State vs. Southern money line: Braves -310, Jaguars +230

ALC: QB Felix Harper has thrown for 2,387 yards, 29 touchdowns

SOU: QB Ladarius Skelton has passed for 1,483 yards, rushed for 824 more

Hunt knows that Alcorn State already has handily beaten Southern this season. In the regular season matchup between these teams, on Oct. 26, Harper had 277 passing yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for another one in a 27-13 victory. Alcorn State scored 24 unanswered points on its first four possessions of the second half.

In addition Hunt has factored in that Alcorn State has a big advantage with its passing game facing the vulnerable Southern pass defense. The Braves have big-play receivers in LeCharles Pringle (37 receptions, 13 TDs) and Chris Blair (36 receptions, 21.6 yards per catch). Meanwhile the Jaguars are giving up 262.0 passing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the 10-team SWAC.

But just because the Braves appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Alcorn State vs. Southern spread on Saturday in the SWAC Championship Game 2019.

The Jaguars have one of the best FCS rushing attacks. Southern averages 226.8 rushing yards per game, which leads the SWAC and ranks 13th in the FCS. Led by the strong ground game, the Jaguars average 33.6 points per game, third in the conference.

In addition, Skelton proved last week that he's more than a runner. In a 38-28 win over rival Grambling, the junior signal caller threw three touchdown passes and passed for 217 yards even though he attempted just 14 passes. On the season, he ranks sixth in the SWAC in rushing yards per game (68.7).

