2019 Texas Bowl odds, spread: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State picks, predictions from expert who's 15-4

Two former Big 12 rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys, reunite on Friday when they square off in the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2011, Texas A&M's last season in the Big 12. The Aggies (7-5) are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 non-conference games, while the Cowboys (8-4) are appearing in their 14th straight bowl game, the ninth longest streak in the country. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State spread: Aggies -5.5

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 54 points

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State money line: Aggies -216, Cowboys +177

A&M: Braden Mann leads the country in punting (47.8 yards per punt)

OSU: Chuba Hubbard leads the nation in rushing yards per game (161.3)

Nagel knows that A&M quarterback Kellen Mond has the ability to beat Oklahoma State with his arm and legs. The junior is one of four Power 5 players with more than 7,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards. He has passed for 7,284 and rushed for 1,268 yards in 36 career games at Texas A&M.

In addition, Nagel has factored in that Isaiah Spiller has had one of the best true freshman seasons by a Texas A&M running back. With 869 rushing yards, Spiller trails only Trayveon Williams (1,057 yards in 2016) on Texas A&M's true freshman rushing list. For his efforts this season, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

But just because the Aggies appear to have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State spread in the Texas Bowl 2019.

The Cowboys have one of the most prolific running backs in the country in Chuba Hubbard. The sophomore from Canada leads the nation in rushing yards per game (161.3) and all-purpose yards per game (180.1). He also is second in the country in rushing touchdowns (21).

In addition, Nagel knows that Texas A&M is winless against teams that finished the regular season over .500 this season. The Aggies have gone 0-5 against such teams, with the average score of 34-16. Texas A&M's seven wins this year have come against teams that finished a combined 27-57.

