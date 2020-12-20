College football's 2020 regular season is in the books, and now the postseason gets underway beginning on Monday, Dec. 21 with the Myrtle Beach Bowl. That will kick off 32 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus the national championship on Jan. 11. However, not unlike the regular season, bowl season will be heavily modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Twelve bowl games have already been canceled and 17 teams have decided not to participate in a postseason game, opting instead to call it a year and move on to the 2021 season. Other bowls, like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl, have moved their locations due to local health restrictions.
Those numbers could grow in the coming days. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce its four team field at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 20 with the New Year's Six and remaining bowls being announced afterwards. But with so many teams eschewing a bowl appearance, there may not be enough teams to fill all the slots.
Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. Some bowl matchups have already been announced in bold. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times Eastern
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 11
National Championship
8 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl semifinal
8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1
CFP semifinal
5 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 2
Orange
8 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten
Jan. 2
Fiesta
4 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Jan. 1
Peach
12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Dec. 30
Cotton
7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 2
|Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|SEC vs. at-large
|Jan. 2
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. at-large
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon p.m. (ESPN2)
|Pool vs. ACC/SEC
|Dec. 31
|Texas
Houston, Texas
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Mountain West vs. MAC
|Dec. 31
|Dec. 31
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
|American vs Pool
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. SEC
|Dec. 30
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC vs. at-large
|Dec. 29
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. at-large
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big 12
|Dec. 28
|Military
Annapolis, Md.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. American
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 26
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. Army
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC)
|Big 12/ACC vs. UTSA
|Dec. 26
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|ACC/SEC vs. Pool
|Dec. 26
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|TBA (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 25
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Houston vs. Hawaii
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
| Memphis vs. FAU
|Dec. 23
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
| UCF vs. BYU
|Dec. 22
|Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Tulane vs. Nevada
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| North Texas vs. Appalachian State
Canceled bowls: Redbox, Hawai'I, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA, Frisco
Teams that opted out: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, San Diego State, UCLA, Louisville, Washington State, Florida State, Utah, Washington, USC, Penn State, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban)