College football's 2020 regular season is in the books, and now the postseason gets underway beginning on Monday, Dec. 21 with the Myrtle Beach Bowl. That will kick off 32 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus the national championship on Jan. 11. However, not unlike the regular season, bowl season will be heavily modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

Twelve bowl games have already been canceled and 17 teams have decided not to participate in a postseason game, opting instead to call it a year and move on to the 2021 season. Other bowls, like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl, have moved their locations due to local health restrictions. 

Those numbers could grow in the coming days. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce its four team field at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 20 with the New Year's Six and remaining bowls being announced afterwards. But with so many teams eschewing a bowl appearance, there may not be enough teams to fill all the slots. 

Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. Some bowl matchups have already been announced in bold.  As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 11

National Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl semifinal
New Orleans, La.

8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1

CFP semifinal
Arlington, Tex.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA 

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 2

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten

Jan. 2

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Jan. 1

Peach
Atlanta, Ga.

12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Dec. 30

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 2Outback
Tampa, Fla.
12:30 p.m. (ABC) SEC vs. at-large
Jan. 2Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. at-large
Jan. 1Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
 1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon p.m. (ESPN2) Pool vs. ACC/SEC
Dec. 31Texas
Houston, Texas
8 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m. (ESPN)Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
2 p.m. (CBS)Mountain West vs. MAC
Dec. 31 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
Noon (ESPN)                       
American vs Pool
Dec. 30Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. SEC
Dec. 30Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) ACC vs. at-large
Dec. 29 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. at-large
Dec. 29Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC vs. Big 12
Dec. 28Military
Annapolis, Md.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. American
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate
Phoenix, Ariz.
10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Dec. 26Independence
Shreveport, La.
7 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. Army
Dec. 26LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Dec. 26First Responder
Dallas, Texas
3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC) Big  12/ACC vs. UTSA
Dec. 26Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ABC)ACC/SEC vs. Pool
Dec. 26Cure
Orlando, Fla.
TBA (ESPN)Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 25Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 24 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.        
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Hawaii
Dec. 23 Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) Memphis vs. FAU
Dec. 23 New Orleans
New Orleans 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Dec. 22Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
 7 p.m. (ESPN) UCF vs. BYU
Dec. 22Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tulane vs. Nevada
Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) North Texas vs. Appalachian State

Canceled bowls: Redbox, Hawai'I, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA, Frisco

Teams that opted out: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, San Diego State, UCLA, Louisville, Washington State, Florida State, Utah, Washington, USC, Penn State, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban)