College football's 2020 regular season is in the books, and now the postseason gets underway beginning on Monday, Dec. 21 with the Myrtle Beach Bowl. That will kick off 32 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff semifinals, plus the national championship on Jan. 11. However, not unlike the regular season, bowl season will be heavily modified due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Twelve bowl games have already been canceled and 17 teams have decided not to participate in a postseason game, opting instead to call it a year and move on to the 2021 season. Other bowls, like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl, have moved their locations due to local health restrictions.

Those numbers could grow in the coming days. The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce its four team field at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 20 with the New Year's Six and remaining bowls being announced afterwards. But with so many teams eschewing a bowl appearance, there may not be enough teams to fill all the slots.

Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. Some bowl matchups have already been announced in bold. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl semifinal

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 CFP semifinal

Arlington, Tex. 5 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten Jan. 2 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Jan. 1 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Dec. 30 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 7:15 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large

Other bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Outback

Tampa, Fla.

12:30 p.m. (ABC) SEC vs. at-large Jan. 2 Gator

Jacksonville, Fla.

Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. at-large Jan. 1 Citrus

Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC

Jan. 1 Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala.

Noon p.m. (ESPN2) Pool vs. ACC/SEC

Dec. 31 Texas

Houston, Texas

8 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC Dec. 31 Liberty

Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC

Dec. 31 Arizona

Tucson, Ariz.

2 p.m. (CBS) Mountain West vs. MAC

Dec. 31 Liberty

Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC

Dec. 31 Armed Forces

Fort Worth, Texas

Noon (ESPN)

American vs Pool

Dec. 30 Music City

Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. SEC

Dec. 30 Duke's Mayo

Charlotte, N.C. Noon (ESPN) ACC vs. at-large

Dec. 29 Alamo

San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. at-large

Dec. 29 Cheez-It

Phoenix, Ariz.

5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

Dec. 28 Military

Annapolis, Md.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. American

Dec. 26 Guaranteed Rate

Phoenix, Ariz.

10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Dec. 26 Independence

Shreveport, La.

7 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. Army

Dec. 26 LendingTree

Mobile, Ala.

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Dec. 26 First Responder

Dallas, Texas

3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC) Big 12/ACC vs. UTSA Dec. 26 Gasparilla

Tampa, Fla.

Noon (ABC) ACC/SEC vs. Pool

Dec. 26 Cure

Orlando, Fla.

TBA (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool

Dec. 25 Camellia

Montgomery, Ala.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool

Dec. 24 New Mexico

Albuquerque, N.M.

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Hawaii

Dec. 23 Montgomery

Montgomery, Ala.

7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) Memphis vs. FAU

Dec. 23 New Orleans

New Orleans 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 22 Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Fla.

7 p.m. (ESPN) UCF vs. BYU

Dec. 22 Idaho Potato

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tulane vs. Nevada

Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach

Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN) North Texas vs. Appalachian State



Canceled bowls: Redbox, Hawai'I, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA, Frisco

Teams that opted out: Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, San Diego State, UCLA, Louisville, Washington State, Florida State, Utah, Washington, USC, Penn State, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban)