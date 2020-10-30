rose-bowl.jpg
Getty Images

With college football's 2020 regular season being totally reworked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that its postseason has also been shuffled around. The new format, rebranded officially as "Bowl Season," will feature 37 games starting with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 and ending with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11. 

The Frisco Bowl will take place on a Saturday featuring a number of conference championship games, including those from the ACC, SEC and Big Ten. The Camellia Bowl, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place on Christmas Day. The busiest day on the bowl calendar will be Dec. 26, which features six games. As previously announced, the dates for the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game are unchanged. 

Two games will be featured on CBS' family of networks: the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso on CBS and the Arizona Bowl on CBS Sports Network. Both are scheduled for Dec. 31. 

As part of the modified bowl season, a number of games have been canceled. Gone, at least for this year, are seven bowls: the Bahamas Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Redbox Bowl. The Montgomery Bowl will be played as substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only, while a decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced at a later date. Three of the canceled bowls are affiliated with the Pac-12. 

Below is the entire bowl season schedule with dates, times and network. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 11

National Championship
Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

Semifinal winners

Jan. 1

Sugar
New Orleans, La.

8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Jan. 1

Rose
Pasadena, Calif.

5 p.m. (ESPN)

TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup

Jan. 2

Orange
Miami Gardens, Fla.

8 p.m. (ESPN)

ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten

Jan. 2

Fiesta
Glendale, Ariz.

4 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Jan. 1

Peach
Atlanta, Ga.

12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Dec. 30

Cotton
Arlington, Texas

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

at-large vs. at-large

Other bowl games

DateBowlTime (TV)Matchup
Jan. 2Outback
Tampa, Fla.
12:30 p.m. (ABC) SEC vs. at-large
Jan. 2Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
Noon (ESPN) SEC vs. at-large
Jan. 1Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
 1 p.m. (ABC) Big Ten vs. SEC
Jan. 1Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
Noon p.m. (ESPN2) Pool vs. ACC/SEC
Dec. 31Texas
Houston, Texas
8 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
4 p.m. (CBSSN)Mountain West vs. MAC
Dec. 31Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
4 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. SEC
Dec. 31Sun
El Paso, Texas
2 p.m. (CBS)ACC vs. at-large
Dec. 31 Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
Noon (ESPN)                       
American vs Pool
Dec. 30                        LA
Inglewood, Calif.
10:45 p.m. (ESPN) Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Dec. 30Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. SEC
Dec. 30Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C. 		Noon (ESPN) ACC vs. at-large
Dec. 29 Alamo
San Antonio, Texas 		9 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. at-large
Dec. 29Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC vs. Big 12
Dec. 29Pinstripe
Bronx, N.Y.
2 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. at-large
Dec. 28Military
Annapolis, Md.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) ACC vs. American
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix, Ariz.
10:15 p.m. (ESPN) Big 12 vs. Big Ten
Dec. 26Independence
Shreveport, La.
7 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. Army
Dec. 26LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 26First Responder
Dallas, Texas
3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC) Big  12/ACC vs. Pool
Dec. 26Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
Noon (ABC)ACC/SEC vs. Pool
Dec. 26Cure
Orlando, Fla.
TBA (ESPN)Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 25Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 24 New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.        
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 23 Montgomery Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) ACC vs. American
Dec. 23 New Orleans
New Orleans 		3:30 p.m. (ESPN) C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Dec. 22Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
 7 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 22Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
3:30 p.m. (ESPN) MAC vs. Mountain West
Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool
Dec. 19Frisco
Frisco, Texas
7 p.m. (ESPN) Pool vs. Pool