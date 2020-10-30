With college football's 2020 regular season being totally reworked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that its postseason has also been shuffled around. The new format, rebranded officially as "Bowl Season," will feature 37 games starting with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 and ending with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11.
The Frisco Bowl will take place on a Saturday featuring a number of conference championship games, including those from the ACC, SEC and Big Ten. The Camellia Bowl, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place on Christmas Day. The busiest day on the bowl calendar will be Dec. 26, which features six games. As previously announced, the dates for the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game are unchanged.
Two games will be featured on CBS' family of networks: the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso on CBS and the Arizona Bowl on CBS Sports Network. Both are scheduled for Dec. 31.
As part of the modified bowl season, a number of games have been canceled. Gone, at least for this year, are seven bowls: the Bahamas Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Redbox Bowl. The Montgomery Bowl will be played as substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only, while a decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced at a later date. Three of the canceled bowls are affiliated with the Pac-12.
Below is the entire bowl season schedule with dates, times and network. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 11
National Championship
8 p.m. (ESPN)
Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Sugar
8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Jan. 1
Rose
5 p.m. (ESPN)
TBA vs. TBA
Selection committee bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 2
Orange
8 p.m. (ESPN)
ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten
Jan. 2
Fiesta
4 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Jan. 1
Peach
12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Dec. 30
Cotton
7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
at-large vs. at-large
Other bowl games
|Date
|Bowl
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
|Jan. 2
|Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|SEC vs. at-large
|Jan. 2
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|SEC vs. at-large
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
|Big Ten vs. SEC
|Jan. 1
|Birmingham
Birmingham, Ala.
|Noon p.m. (ESPN2)
|Pool vs. ACC/SEC
|Dec. 31
|Texas
Houston, Texas
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|4 p.m. (CBSSN)
|Mountain West vs. MAC
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. SEC
|Dec. 31
|Sun
El Paso, Texas
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|ACC vs. at-large
|Dec. 31
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
|American vs Pool
|Dec. 30
|LA
Inglewood, Calif.
|10:45 p.m. (ESPN)
|Mountain West vs. Pac-12
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. SEC
|Dec. 30
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
|ACC vs. at-large
|Dec. 29
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. at-large
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. Big 12
|Dec. 29
|Pinstripe
Bronx, N.Y.
|2 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. at-large
|Dec. 28
|Military
Annapolis, Md.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|ACC vs. American
|Dec. 26
|Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix, Ariz.
|10:15 p.m. (ESPN)
|Big 12 vs. Big Ten
|Dec. 26
|Independence
Shreveport, La.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. Army
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|at-large vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC)
|Big 12/ACC vs. Pool
|Dec. 26
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|ACC/SEC vs. Pool
|Dec. 26
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|TBA (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 25
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
|ACC vs. American
|Dec. 23
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|C-USA vs. Sun Belt
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 22
|Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|MAC vs. Mountain West
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool
|Dec. 19
|Frisco
Frisco, Texas
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
|Pool vs. Pool