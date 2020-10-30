With college football's 2020 regular season being totally reworked because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it makes sense that its postseason has also been shuffled around. The new format, rebranded officially as "Bowl Season," will feature 37 games starting with the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19 and ending with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 11.

The Frisco Bowl will take place on a Saturday featuring a number of conference championship games, including those from the ACC, SEC and Big Ten. The Camellia Bowl, meanwhile, is scheduled to take place on Christmas Day. The busiest day on the bowl calendar will be Dec. 26, which features six games. As previously announced, the dates for the College Football Playoff semifinals and championship game are unchanged.

Two games will be featured on CBS' family of networks: the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso on CBS and the Arizona Bowl on CBS Sports Network. Both are scheduled for Dec. 31.

As part of the modified bowl season, a number of games have been canceled. Gone, at least for this year, are seven bowls: the Bahamas Bowl, Celebration Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl and Redbox Bowl. The Montgomery Bowl will be played as substitute of the Fenway Bowl for this season only, while a decision regarding the Las Vegas Bowl will be announced at a later date. Three of the canceled bowls are affiliated with the Pac-12.

Below is the entire bowl season schedule with dates, times and network. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change. All times are Eastern.

College Football Playoff

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners Jan. 1 Sugar

New Orleans, La. 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA Jan. 1 Rose

Pasadena, Calif. 5 p.m. (ESPN) TBA vs. TBA

Selection committee bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Orange

Miami Gardens, Fla. 8 p.m. (ESPN) ACC/ND vs. SEC/Big Ten Jan. 2 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Jan. 1 Peach

Atlanta, Ga. 12:30 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large Dec. 30 Cotton

Arlington, Texas 7:15 p.m. (ESPN) at-large vs. at-large

Other bowl games