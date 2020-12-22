College football just wrapped up its craziest regular season ever with every conference affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another as teams saw multiple games canceled or postponed. Now, the postseason is ready to get underway 56 teams receiving assignments to 28 bowl games.

If that sounds low, that's because 16 bowl games have already been canceled due to a multitude of reasons including various bowl-eligible teams opting out of playing. Other games like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl have moved their locations due to local health restrictions. That leaves those 28 bowls, including the two College Football Playoff semifinals and four New Year's Six games.

Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change, including whether certain games are played at all. All times Eastern

College Football Playoff

Date Game / Loc. Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami 8 p.m. (ESPN) Semifinal winners

Jan. 1 Rose Bowl

Arlington, Texas 5 p.m. (ESPN) (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl

New Orleans 8:45 p.m. (ESPN) (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

New Year's Six bowl games

Date Bowl / Location Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Orange

Miami 8 p.m. (ESPN) (5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina

Jan. 2 Fiesta

Glendale, Ariz. 4 p.m. (ESPN) (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State Jan. 1 Peach

Atlanta Noon (ESPN) (8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Georgia Dec. 30 Cotton

Arlington, Tex. 8 p.m. (ESPN) (6) Oklahoma vs. (7) Florida

Other bowl games

Date Bowl Time (TV) Matchup Jan. 2 Outback

Tampa, Fla.

12:30 p.m. (ABC) Ole Miss vs. Indiana Jan. 2 Gator

Jacksonville, Fla.

Noon (ESPN) Kentucky vs. NC State Jan. 1 Citrus

Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m. (ABC) Auburn vs. Northwestern

Dec. 31 Texas

Houston, Texas

8 p.m. (ESPN) TCU vs. Arkansas Dec. 31 Liberty

Memphis, Tenn.

4 p.m. (ESPN) West Virginia vs. Army

Dec. 31 Arizona

Tucson, Ariz.

2 p.m. (CBS) Ball State vs. San Jose State Dec. 31 Armed Forces

Fort Worth, Texas

Noon (ESPN)

Mississippi State vs. Tulsa

Dec. 30 Music City

Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m. (ESPN) Iowa vs. Missouri

Dec. 30 Duke's Mayo

Charlotte, N.C. Noon (ESPN) Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Dec. 29 Alamo

San Antonio, Texas 9 p.m. (ESPN) Texas vs. Colorado

Dec. 29 Cheez-It

Phoenix, Ariz.

5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State

Dec. 26 LendingTree

Mobile, Ala.

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Dec. 26 First Responder

Dallas, Texas

3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC) Louisiana vs. UTSA Dec. 26 Gasparilla

Tampa, Fla.

Noon (ABC) UAB vs. TBD

Dec. 26 Cure

Orlando, Fla.

TBA (ESPN) Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty

Dec. 25 Camellia

Montgomery, Ala.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Buffalo vs. Marshall Dec. 24 New Mexico

Albuquerque, N.M.

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Houston vs. Hawaii

Dec. 23 Montgomery

Montgomery, Ala.

7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2) Memphis vs. FAU

Dec. 23 New Orleans

New Orleans 3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Dec. 22 Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Fla.

7 p.m. (ESPN) UCF vs. BYU

Dec. 22 Idaho Potato

Boise, Idaho

3:30 p.m. (ESPN) Tulane vs. Nevada

Dec. 21 Myrtle Beach

Conway, S.C.

2:30 p.m. (ESPN) Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Canceled bowls (16): Bahamas, Birmingham, Celebration, Fenway, Frisco, Guaranteed Rate, Hawai'i, Holiday, Independence, LA, Las Vegas, Military, Pinstripe, Quick Lane, Redbox, Sun

Teams that opted out (22): Tennessee, South Carolina, Boise State, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban), Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State

Teams not placed (1): Army West Point