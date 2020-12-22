College football just wrapped up its craziest regular season ever with every conference affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in one way or another as teams saw multiple games canceled or postponed. Now, the postseason is ready to get underway 56 teams receiving assignments to 28 bowl games.
If that sounds low, that's because 16 bowl games have already been canceled due to a multitude of reasons including various bowl-eligible teams opting out of playing. Other games like the Rose Bowl and New Mexico Bowl have moved their locations due to local health restrictions. That leaves those 28 bowls, including the two College Football Playoff semifinals and four New Year's Six games.
Below is the entire remaining Bowl Season schedule with dates, times and network affiliations. As with everything else related to college football this fall, all information regarding bowl games is subject to change, including whether certain games are played at all. All times Eastern
College Football Playoff
|Date
|Game / Loc.
|Time (TV)
|Matchup
Jan. 11
National Championship
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
| Semifinal winners
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
|5 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
|8:45 p.m. (ESPN)
(2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State
New Year's Six bowl games
Jan. 2
Orange
8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(5) Texas A&M vs. (13) North Carolina
Jan. 2
Fiesta
4 p.m. (ESPN)
|(25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State
Jan. 1
Peach
Noon (ESPN)
|(8) Cincinnati vs. (9) Georgia
Dec. 30
Cotton
8 p.m. (ESPN)
|(6) Oklahoma vs. (7) Florida
Other bowl games
|Jan. 2
|Outback
Tampa, Fla.
|12:30 p.m. (ABC)
|Ole Miss vs. Indiana
|Jan. 2
|Gator
Jacksonville, Fla.
|Noon (ESPN)
|Kentucky vs. NC State
|Jan. 1
|Citrus
Orlando, Fla.
|1 p.m. (ABC)
| Auburn vs. Northwestern
|Dec. 31
|Texas
Houston, Texas
|8 p.m. (ESPN)
|TCU vs. Arkansas
|Dec. 31
|Liberty
Memphis, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
| West Virginia vs. Army
|Dec. 31
|Arizona
Tucson, Ariz.
|2 p.m. (CBS)
|Ball State vs. San Jose State
|Dec. 31
|Armed Forces
Fort Worth, Texas
|Noon (ESPN)
| Mississippi State vs. Tulsa
|Dec. 30
|Music City
Nashville, Tenn.
|4 p.m. (ESPN)
| Iowa vs. Missouri
|Dec. 30
|Duke's Mayo
Charlotte, N.C.
|Noon (ESPN)
| Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
|Dec. 29
| Alamo
San Antonio, Texas
|9 p.m. (ESPN)
| Texas vs. Colorado
|Dec. 29
|Cheez-It
Phoenix, Ariz.
|5:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Miami (FL) vs. Oklahoma State
|Dec. 26
|LendingTree
Mobile, Ala.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
|Dec. 26
|First Responder
Dallas, Texas
|3:30 p.m. p.m. (ABC)
|Louisiana vs. UTSA
|Dec. 26
|Gasparilla
Tampa, Fla.
|Noon (ABC)
|UAB vs. TBD
|Dec. 26
|Cure
Orlando, Fla.
|TBA (ESPN)
| Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty
|Dec. 25
|Camellia
Montgomery, Ala.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Buffalo vs. Marshall
|Dec. 24
|New Mexico
Albuquerque, N.M.
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Houston vs. Hawaii
|Dec. 23
|Montgomery
Montgomery, Ala.
|7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
| Memphis vs. FAU
|Dec. 23
| New Orleans
New Orleans
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
|Dec. 22
|Boca Raton
Boca Raton, Fla.
|7 p.m. (ESPN)
| UCF vs. BYU
|Dec. 22
|Idaho Potato
Boise, Idaho
|3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
| Tulane vs. Nevada
|Dec. 21
|Myrtle Beach
Conway, S.C.
|2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
|Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Canceled bowls (16): Bahamas, Birmingham, Celebration, Fenway, Frisco, Guaranteed Rate, Hawai'i, Holiday, Independence, LA, Las Vegas, Military, Pinstripe, Quick Lane, Redbox, Sun
Teams that opted out (22): Tennessee, South Carolina, Boise State, Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU (self-imposed bowl ban), Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State
Teams not placed (1): Army West Point