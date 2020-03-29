2020-21 College Football title odds: Championship picks, predictions from expert who's 40-22

Last year, LSU was something of an afterthought in the college football futures odds. The Tigers were expected to be improved, but faced an uphill climb in a top-heavy SEC that includes perennial national-title contender Alabama, as well as talented schools like Georgia and Auburn. Many observers still questioned coach Ed Orgeron's ability to lead one of the sport's most distinguished programs. Sportsbooks gave odds of 40-1 or better for the Tigers to win it all, and the majority of action they saw came in modest wagers from supporters of the program.

But there were a few analysts who recognized the value in LSU and took a flyer on a college football futures wager. All LSU believers were handsomely rewarded, as the Tigers embarked on a 15-0 season that included SEC and College Football Playoff championships. Now, sportsbooks have set their 2021 college football title odds. Before locking in any 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship picks, be sure to see the predictions and college football futures picks from SportsLine's Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics. He was SportsLine's top college football analyst in 2018 and has been the top three for the past four seasons. He hit nearly 60 percent of his college football picks against the spread last season and finished the year with a 7-1 mark on bowl picks. He also has a documented record of 40-22 on SportsLine prop-bet specials.

Now, Nagel has studied the William Hill 2021 College Football Playoff odds from every angle and released his top five picks to win the national title. The full list of best bets can be seen here.

Top 2021 college football national championship predictions

Nagel has his eye on the Florida Gators (20-1), whom he believes share plenty of similarities to LSU's breakout club.

He notes the Gators emerged as a surprise SEC contender in their second year under coach Dan Mullen. Their only losses came to LSU and SEC East champion Georgia, and both games went down to the wire.

Feleipe Franks, the incumbent quarterback, started the first three games and was off to a solid campaign. He completed 76 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions. But he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the third quarter of Florida's Week 3 game against Kentucky.

Franks was replaced by junior Kyle Trask, who led the Gators to three fourth-quarter scoring drives. They overcame an 11-point deficit for a 29-21 victory and thrived with Trask at the helm the rest of the way.

Trask finished the season with 2,941 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He completed 67 percent of his passes for a rating of 156.1. The Gators averaged 33.4 points in Trask's 10 starts and scored 35 points five times. With Trask and many of his key offensive weapons back in 2020, Nagel loves Florida's chance of making a run for the 2021 national title.

How to make 2021 college football title picks

Nagel's other picks include a huge longshot with odds of nearly 30-1 that he believes has a legitimate chance of contending for the title. You can see who it is, and get all his picks, over at SportsLine.

So what other 2021 College Football Playoff championship bets can you make with confidence? And which massive long shot should you back? Check out the latest college football odds to win it all below and then visit SportsLine now to see the top 2021 college football title value bets, all from an award-winning handicapper who is 40-22 on his prop-bets specials.

2021 College Football Championship odds (via William Hill)

Clemson +225

Ohio State +400

Alabama +500

Georgia +800

LSU +1000

Oklahoma +1800

Florida +2000

Oregon +3000

Notre Dame +3000

Auburn +3000

Texas A&M +4000

Texas +4000

Penn State +4000

Michigan +5000

USC +5000

Miami (Fla.) +6000

Oklahoma State +6000

Wisconsin +6000

Utah +10000

Mississippi State +10000

Washington +10000

Iowa +10000