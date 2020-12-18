The ninth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats and the No. 23 Tulsa Golden Hurricane are expected to finally square off Saturday at Nippert Stadium in the 2020 AAC Championship Game. The teams have been scheduled to play each other five different times this season, including last week in the regular-season finale, but the pandemic altered those plans. The Bearcats (8-0) have been impressive on both sides of the ball and are battling for a College Football Playoff spot, while the Golden Hurricane have won six straight behind a stout defense.

Kickoff from Nippert Stadium is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bearcats are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. Cincinnati odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 45.

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati: Bearcats -14.5

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati over-under: 45

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati money line: Golden Hurricane +450, Bearcats -650

TUL: WR Josh Johnson has more than 75 receiving yards in three straight games.

CINN: QB Desmond Ridder has rushed for at least 40 yards six times, topping 100 twice.

Why Cincinnati can cover



Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread in its last five conference games, and the team's success starts with one of the nation's top defenses. The Bearcats allow just 15 points per game and outscore opponents by nearly 26. They have 24 sacks and have forced 17 turnovers, and senior linebacker Jarell White is the heartbeat of the unit. He has a team-high 68 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Fellow linebacker Darrian Beavers has 1.5 sacks and a pick.

The secondary also is a strength for the Bearcats, who are 4-1 ATS in their last five as a home favorite, and cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant have three interceptions apiece. Offensively, the Bearcats count on quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has thrown for 1,821 yards and rushed for 526 and accounted for 27 touchdowns. Five players have topped 200 receiving yards, including running back Gerrid Doaks, who has 862 total yards and nine scores.

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight overall, and its defense ranks in the top 20 in the nation in both total yards (328.4 per game) and passing yards (183.4). The unit also allows less than 20 points per game, and linebacker Zaven Collins wreaks havoc. The junior has four sacks, a fumble recovery and four interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. Fellow linebacker Justin Wright has 1.5 sacks and a pick, and the two have combined for 103 tackles.

Safety Kendarin Ray also can influence the game for Tulsa, which is 6-1 ATS in its last seven as an underdog. The sophomore shares the team lead with 52 tackles and is physical in run support. The balanced offense is led by quarterback Zach Smith (1,434 yards, 11 TDs), who has four receivers with more than 250 receiving yards and three backs who have topped 300. Wideouts Keylon Stokes and Josh Johnson have combined for 70 receptions and eight TDs.

