The third-ranked Clemson Tigers look for payback when they take on the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2020 ACC Championship Game on Saturday. The Fighting Irish (10-0) were the only team to beat the Tigers (9-1) this season, posting a 47-40 double overtime victory on Nov. 7. Junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed that game due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winner of Saturday's game will in all likelihood punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff, while the loser will nervously wait for the committee's final selections.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Clemson leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 1-0 edge in games at a neutral site. The Tigers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 60.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Here are the college football odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread: Clemson -10.5

Clemson vs. Notre Dame over-under: 60 points

Clemson vs. Notre Dame money line: Clemson -400, Notre Dame +310

CLEM: Senior wide receiver Cornell Powell is attempting to catch a touchdown in four straight games for the first time in his career

ND: Has allowed just 17.1 points per game this season and ranks fifth among all Power 5 teams

Why Clemson can cover



Lawrence enters the game as the winningest starting quarterback in school history, going 33-1. For the season, Lawrence has completed 173 of 250 passes (69.2 percent) for 2,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. He has been intercepted three times and has a rating of 174.9. He has passed for 300 or more yards four times, including a pair of 400-yard efforts. His best game was at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17 when he completed 24 of 32 passes (75 percent) for 404 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Also powering the offense is senior running back Travis Etienne, who has carried 148 times for 758 yards (5.1 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has two 100-yard games, including a 17-carry, 149-yard and two-touchdown effort against Miami on Oct. 10. He has also been a weapon out of the backfield with 41 receptions for 512 yards (12.5 average) and two TDs. He was held to just 28 yards rushing in the first meeting against Notre Dame, but did score a touchdown. He also caught eight passes for 57 yards.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Despite that, the Tigers are not a lock to cover the Clemson vs. Notre Dame spread. That's because the Fighting Irish also have one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in senior Ian Book. Book is 30-3 as a starter and is the winningest QB in school history. He has completed 181 of 286 passes (63.3 percent) for 2,382 yards and 15 touchdowns with two interceptions and a 149.2 rating. He is also the second-leading rusher on the team with 91 carries for 465 yards (5.1 average) and eight touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Kyren Williams leads the Fighting Irish in rushing, carrying 180 times for 1,011 yards (5.6 average) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 24 receptions for 268 yards (11.2 average) and one touchdown. Williams ran wild in the first meeting against Clemson, carrying 23 times for 140 yards (6.1 average) and three touchdowns. He rushed for 100 yards or more in six of 10 games, including a 19-carry, 185-yard and two-touchdown effort against Florida State on Oct. 10.

How to make Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Lawrence will be held to fewer than 270 yards and two touchdowns, while Book will be limited to under 200 yards passing and one touchdown.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Clemson? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations?