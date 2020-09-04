The ACC's 2020 season kicks off within a week and, once again, media members believe Clemson is the conference's best team. The Tigers, winners of the last five ACC championships and participants in last season's national championship game, are again the overwhelming favorite in 2020. In all, Clemson received 132 of the media panel's 134 first-place votes and is the pick to win this year's conference title.

Due to the modified schedule because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ACC has moved to a single division, 15-team format for 2020. Notre Dame, which normally plays a handful of ACC opponents while maintaining football Independence, is a one-year full member. The Fighting Irish received the other two first-place votes. North Carolina and Louisville, considered to be two trendy teams for the upcoming season, finished third and fourth, respectively, in the preseason voting with Virginia Tech, Miami (FL), and Florida State ranking behind them.

The Tigers were also unanimous picks to win the ACC in CBS Sports' preseason expert picks. The full voting for this year's ACC poll can be found below. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

1. Clemson (132)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. North Carolina

4. Louisville

5. Virginia Tech

6. Miami

7. Florida State

8. Pitt

9. Virginia

10. Wake Forest

11. NC State

12. Duke

13. Boston College

14. Syracuse

15. Georgia Tech