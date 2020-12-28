The 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns posted over 600 yards of offense in their last game, with the ground attack accounting for more than half of the 608 total. Texas rushed for 334 yards and seven touchdowns in its 69-31 rout at Kansas State on Dec. 5 in what proved to be its regular-season finale. The Longhorns hope to run wild again when they square off against the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2020 Alamo Bowl on Tuesday. Kickoff from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Texas (6-3) is looking to win the Alamo Bowl for the second straight year after rolling past Utah 38-10 last December. The Buffaloes (4-1) will be attempting to bounce back from a 38-21 loss against the Utes on Dec. 12 in which they allowed the game's final 28 points. The Longhorns are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Colorado odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. Before making any Colorado vs. Texas picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Colorado spread: Longhorns -9.5

Texas vs. Colorado over-under: 63.5 points

Texas vs. Colorado money line: Longhorns -380, Buffaloes +300

TEX: The Longhorns are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight meetings with Colorado

COL: The Buffaloes are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

Why Texas can cover



Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson combined for only 23 carries against Kansas State but amassed a total of 311 yards. A freshman, Robinson ran nine times for 172 yards and his first three career touchdowns while the sophomore Johnson gained 139 yards and also scored three times. They became Texas' first pair with at least 125 yards apiece in a game since Shon Mitchell (150) and Ricky Williams (143) accomplished the feat in 1996 versus Texas Tech.

Freshman wideout Jordan Whittington added a 15-yard run for his first collegiate TD to help make things easier for Sam Ehlinger, who completed 20-of-27 attempts for 274 yards and a pair of scores. The senior quarterback has thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game this season and two or more on seven occasions. Ehlinger had a tremendous performance in last year's Alamo Bowl, capturing Offensive MVP honors after throwing for three TDs and running for another.

Why Colorado can cover

The Buffaloes need both their defense and running back Jarek Broussard to return to form. Colorado squandered a 21-10 third-quarter lead in its last game after holding its previous two opponents scoreless in the second half. Meanwhile, Broussard, who missed last season due to a knee injury, was limited to 80 yards against Utah after rushing for at least 121 in each of his first four contests this season.

Broussard became the first player in Colorado history to reach triple digits in the first four games of his career and set the school record for most yards through the first four contests of a campaign (733). He has recorded 813 yards and three touchdowns on 129 carries in 2020 while making seven catches for 52 yards. Senior quarterback Sam Noyer, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, has thrown just six touchdown passes in five outings but leads the Buffaloes with five rushing scores.

