It's one of two bowl matchups featuring a pair of conference champions when the MAC's Ball State Cardinals (6-1) face the 22nd-ranked San Jose State Spartans (7-0) of the Mountain West in the 2020 Arizona Bowl in Tucson. The only other pairing of conference champions is the playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Clemson in the Sugar Bowl. Ball State (6-1) won its last six games and handed Buffalo its first loss of the season in the MAC title game. The Spartans (7-0) defeated Boise State in the MWC final.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET at Arizona Stadium. The Spartans are a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Ball State vs. San Jose State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 64.

Ball State vs. San Jose State: Spartans -9.5

Ball State vs. San Jose State over-under: 64

Ball State vs. San Jose State moneyline: Cardinals +285, Spartans -360

BSU: WR Justin Hall has at least seven receptions in five of the past six games.

SJSU: QB Nick Starkel has at least two TD passes in four straight games.

Why San Jose State can cover



San Jose State is 13-3-2 against the spread in its last 18 games following an ATS win, and the Spartans routed Boise State 34-20 as a touchdown underdog in the MWC title game. Quarterback Nick Starkel threw for 453 yards and three TDs in the game, giving him more than 1,900 yards and 16 TDs in seven games. The Spartans score almost 31 points per game and rank 20th in the nation in passing yards (301.3), while Ball State's pass defense is 119th in FBS (295.9)

Senior receiver Bailey Gaither is a big part of the offense, ranking 13th in the nation with an average of 103.6 receiving yards per game. The Spartans are 6-0 in their past six December games, and defense has been a big part of the success. SJSU allows 17.9 points (13th in FBS) and 341.7 yards (28th) per game. Defensive end Cade Hall has 10 sacks, ranking second in the nation with 1.43 per game, and safety Tre Jenkins has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Why Ball State can cover

Ball State is 7-0 against the spread in its last seven as an underdog and won the MAC final 38-28 against 13-point favorite Buffalo. The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game and rely on the passing of Drew Plitt. The senior threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns against the Bulls and has 1,937 yards and 16 TDs this season, completing almost 66 percent of his throws. The run game is led by sophomore Tye Evans, who has rushed for 334 yards in five games.

Plitt has a trio of receivers to count on, led by Justin Hall with 49 catches for 665 yards and four touchdowns. Yo'Heinz Tyler has scored seven times, and Antwan Davis has 36 catches. Ball State is outscoring opponents by nearly seven points per game, and the defense has 13 takeaways. Linebacker Brandon Martin (85 tackles) is the MAC's Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and safety Bryce Cosby (interception, fumble recovery) also earned first-team All-MAC honors.

