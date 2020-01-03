2020 Armed Forces Bowl odds, line: Tulane vs. Southern Miss picks, predictions from model on 8-2 run

The Tulane Green Wave attempt to end a losing streak in the all-time series when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-5) in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Tulane (6-6) has dropped six consecutive meetings with Southern Miss and nine of the last 10 after falling 46-30 in their most recent matchup in 2010. The Green Wave, who are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games as the favorite, hope to avoid ending the season with a four-game skid after suffering a 37-20 setback on Nov. 30 at SMU.

The Green Wave are seven-point favorites and the over-under for total points is 56.5 in the latest Tulane vs. Southern Miss odds. You'll want to see the latest 2020 Armed Forces Bowl predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Southern Miss vs. Tulane picks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has locked in on Southern Miss vs. Tulane. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can go to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football lines and trends for Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi:

Tulane vs. Southern Miss spread: Green Wave -7

Tulane vs. Southern Miss over-under: 56.5 points

Tulane vs. Southern Miss money line: Green Wave -266, Golden Eagles +217

TUL: RB Corey Dauphine is averaging 8.1 yards per carry

USM: WR Tim Jones leads the team with 66 receptions

The model knows the Green Wave possess a potent rushing attack that ranks 11th in the nation (249.8 yards). Six players gained at least 200 yards on the ground. Senior quarterback Justin McMillan, who transferred from LSU after his sophomore season, leads the way with 704 yards.

Dauphine is second on the team with 569 yards on just 70 carries. The redshirt senior has broken off five runs of 30 or more yards this year and has recorded three of his seven rushing touchdowns in the last two contests. Freshman Cameron Carroll also has scored three times in his last two games after running for just one TD over his first seven outings.

Despite their strong ground game, the Green Wave are not guaranteed to cover the Southern Miss vs. Tulane spread in Saturday's Armed Forces Bowl 2020.

That's because the Golden Eagles are playing well defensively, especially against the run. Southern Miss is 14th in the country in run defense (111.8 yards) and has kept opponents under 100 yards on the ground five times this season. The team has allowed an average of 279.8 total yards over its last five contests.

While Jones tops the Golden Eagles in receptions, Quez Watkins has amassed a career-high 1,024 yards on 55 catches. The junior wideout, who has hauled in a team-best five touchdown passes, made five catches against Florida Atlantic to raise his career total to 150 and pass Todd Pinkston (149) for third place on Southern Miss' all-time list.

So who wins Southern Miss vs. Tulane in the Armed Forces Bowl 2020? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulane vs. Southern Mississippi spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.