2020 Armed Forces Bowl odds, line: Tulane vs. Southern Miss picks, predictions from proven model on 8-2 run

The Tulane Green Wave seek their fourth win in five bowl games when they meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Green Wave (6-6) are appearing in a bowl for a second straight season for just the second time in school history after posting a 41-24 victory over Louisiana in the Cure Bowl. Tulane, which is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games versus non-conference opponents, owns a 5-7 all-time record in bowls. The Golden Eagles (7-5) are making their 14th appearance in a bowl game over the last 18 years.

The Green Wave are 7.5-point favorites, up a half-point from where the spread opened, and the over-under is 56.5 in the latest Tulane vs. Southern Miss odds.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss spread: Green Wave -7.5

Tulane vs. Southern Miss over-under: 56.5 points

Tulane vs. Southern Miss money line: Green Wave -295, Golden Eagles +238

TUL: RB Corey Dauphine is averaging 8.1 yards per carry

USM: WR Tim Jones leads the team with 66 receptions

The model knows that the Green Wave deserved a better fate in their regular-season finale against SMU. Tulane suffered a 37-20 loss despite out-gaining the Mustangs 465-377 and rushing for at least 200 yards (223) for the ninth time this season. Quarterback Justin McMillan ran for 50 yards in the setback to increase his team-leading total to 704.

The senior also tops the Green Wave with 12 rushing touchdowns, making him one of only four FBS signal-callers with a dozen or more scores. McMillan poses a bigger threat with his feet than his arm, as he has completed only 57.4 percent of his attempts for 2,229 yards and 14 TDs with 10 interceptions. He is looking to help Tulane finish the 2019 season on a high note since it enters the Armed Forces Bowl having lost three straight contests and five of its last six.

That's because the Golden Eagles are playing well defensively, especially against the run. Southern Miss is 14th in the country in run defense (111.8 yards) and has kept opponents under 100 yards on the ground five times this season. The team has allowed an average of 279.8 total yards over its last five contests.

While Jones tops the Golden Eagles in receptions, Quez Watkins has amassed a career-high 1,024 yards on 55 catches. The junior wideout, who has hauled in a team-best five touchdown passes, made five catches against Florida Atlantic to raise his career total to 150 and pass Todd Pinkston (149) for third place on Southern Miss' all-time list.

