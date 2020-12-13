In one of the lowest scoring matchups in the long and storied history of the Army-Navy Game, the Black Knights defense came up big vs. the Midshipmen as Army West Point defeated Navy 15-0 on Saturday at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

It was Army's first shutout in the series since its 27-0 victory in 1969 and gave the Black Knights their fourth victory in the last five games against its rival after dropping 14 consecutive games in the series from 2002-15.

The 15 points scored are the fewest in an Army-Navy Game since 1981, but there were a few big plays that were the difference in the first meeting between the two rivals on Army's campus since 1943. That on-campus meeting was due to travel restrictions in place because of World War II, this meeting in West Point was due to travel restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic Here's a look at the top memorable moments in the 121st meeting between Army and Navy, sponsored by USAA.

Safety first

Trailing 10-0 with less than six minutes remaining in the game, Navy tried a trick play to get some offense going, but it didn't turn out well for the Midshipmen. On a reverse play from the Midshipmen 14-yard line sophomore wide receiver Mark Walker ran to his right and tried to turn the corner, but the play was sniffed out by the Army defense. Junior linebacker Daryan McDonald brought Walker down in the Navy end zone for a safety giving the Black Knights a 12-0 lead.

A game of inches

Early in the third quarter Navy looked like it would be the first team to find the end zone when Midshipmen freshman quarterback Xavier Arline busted into the Army secondary on a 52-yard run and was forced out of bounds just inches away from the goalline on a tremendous play by Army junior defensive back Cedrick Cunningham. Army's defense refused to budge and held on the next four plays, stuffing Nelson Smith on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line to swing momentum back to the Black Knights.

Army's Tyler turns a turnover into a touchdown

In a defensive struggle played in a thick fog, the Black Knights held a 3-0 lead after three quarters and on Navy's first possession of the fourth quarter, Army got the break it needed. On its first play after forcing an Army punt Midshipmen senior running back CJ Williams fumbled and the ball was recovered by senior linebacker Jon Rhattigan at the Navy 13-yard line for the game's only turnover.

Army sophomore quarterback Tyhier Tyler ran the ball on the next five plays, finding the end zone on a 4-yard run up the middle with 11:02 remaining to give the Black Knights a 10-0 lead and control of the game. Tyler, who was playing in just his fourth game for Army, rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.