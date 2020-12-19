Two of the best quarterbacks in the conference meet up in the 2020 Big 12 Championship Game Saturday when Spencer Rattler and the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) face Brock Purdy and the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (8-2). Rattler is well on his way to becoming the next great OU quarterback after throwing for 2,512 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. Purdy threw for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, his third as the starter for the Cyclones.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sooners as six-point favorites, up a point from the opening Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds. The over-under for total points is set at 59.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Sooners -6

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over-under: 59

Oklahoma vs Iowa State money line: Oklahoma -220; Iowa State +190

OU: Was favored in all eight games this season and went 5-3 ATS

ISU: Went 3-0-1 ATS away from home this season

Why Oklahoma can cover



The Sooners are known for their high-flying offense, but they've been playing improved defense recently as well. Their first three Division I opponents all scored at least 37 points against them. Since that point, no opponent has topped the 28-point mark. In their last three games, they've given up an average of just 12 points per game.

Oklahoma, however, can still score at an impressive rate. With Rattler guiding the offense, Oklahoma ranks seventh nationally in scoring offense (43.4 ppg). The Sooners have gone over 60 points twice in their past four games.

Why Iowa State can cover

Purdy is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football and he used that to help guide the Cyclones to a 37-30 upset when the teams met in October. He didn't have his most accurate game, completing 12 of 24 passes, but the senior used his feet to score on a 2-yard run to tie that matchup in the fourth quarter.

Running back Breece Hall then punched in the winning score with 4:06 remaining. For the game, Hall ran 28 times for 139 yards and two scores. Hall was one of the best running backs in college football this year on his way to 1,357 rushing yards in 10 games. He rushed for at least 90 yards and one score in each game and he had six multiple-touchdown rushing games on the year.

