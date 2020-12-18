The 2020 Big 12 Championship Game kicks at noon ET on Saturday from AT&T Stadium when the No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) and No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (8-2) meet up. Early-season losses will likely keep these teams out of the College Football Playoff, but they both enter this matchup playing extremely well. Oklahoma has won six straight, while Iowa State is riding a five-game winning streak. Iowa State won the first head-to-head matchup of the year 37-30.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Sooners as 5.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Iowa State odds. The over-under, or total number of points expected, is set at 58.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State: Sooners -5.5

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State over-under: 58

Oklahoma vs Iowa State money line: Oklahoma -220; Iowa State +180

OU: Was favored in all eight games this season and went 5-3 ATS

ISU: Went 3-0-1 ATS away from home this season

Why Oklahoma can cover



The Sooners are known for their high-flying offense, but they've been playing improved defense recently as well. Their first three Division I opponents all scored at least 37 points against them. Since that point, no opponent has topped the 28-point mark. In their last three games, they've given up an average of just 12 points per game.

Oklahoma, however, can still score. With quarterback Spencer Rattler guiding the offense, Oklahoma ranks seventh nationally in scoring offense (43.4 ppg). The Sooners have gone over 60 points twice in their past four games.

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones shouldn't be intimidated in this matchup after knocking off the Sooners, then ranked No. 18, 37-30 on Oct. 3. Running back Breece Hall rushed for 139 yards and two scores as the Cyclones stormed back from a fourth-quarter deficit to pick up their first win over Oklahoma in Ames since 1960.

Hall is perhaps the Big 12's best back and he finished the regular season with an impressive 222-1357-17 rushing line. Quarterback Brock Purdy is an NFL prospect who completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Coach Matt Campbell's defense gives up just 21.3 points per game and has held the last three opponents to just 8.7 points per game.

