2020 Big 12 spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels for Texas, Oklahoma, etc.

The first day of spring is coming up, and already college football is in the spring football spirit. Teams across the country are about to begin their first practices of 2020 in earnest -- if they haven't started already. That includes the 10 teams from the Big 12, most of which are slated to play their spring games in mid-to-late April.

Though not every Big 12 team has released the entirety of its game day information, that hasn't stopped us from exploring some early storylines to watch.

Ho-hum, just another year with a quarterback battle for Oklahoma. You can bet that coach Lincoln Riley will promise a hard-fought quarterback battle that, if recent history is any indicator, will go all the way until preseason camp. Fans probably expect redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler to eventually be named the starter, though Tanner Mordecai was the No. 2 behind Jalen Hurts a season ago.

Speaking of quarterbacks, a lot of Big 12 teams will be returning starters from a year ago. Baylor's Charlie Brewer and Texas' Sam Ehlinger are the biggest names, but don't overlook guys like Brock Purdy (Iowa State), Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State), Max Duggan (TCU) and Jarret Doege (WVU). The Big 12 has been known for its parity over the years, but with so many returning starters, this looks to be as even of a field as we've seen in a long time.

Last season was a heavy turnover year for the Big 12 with four new coaches entering the fold. There's far more stability this year with only one new name: Dave Aranda at Baylor. Aranda replaces Matt Rhule, who took the head coaching gig with the Carolina Panthers after leading Baylor to the Big 12 title game last season. Aranda inherits a much better program than the one Rhule did three years ago. The Bears finished with a top-20 scoring defense in 2019, but they lose a hefty number of starters. We won't know much about Aranda's team come April, but the longtime defensive assistant's first spring as a head coach will be one to watch regardless.

All eyes will be on Texas once again as coach Tom Herman breaks in two new coordinators -- OC Mike Yurcich and DC Chris Ash -- coming off a disappointing 8-5 season. The Longhorns aren't in a position to overachieve anymore after winning the Sugar Bowl two seasons ago. With Ehlinger back and a more experienced group on both sides of the ball, Herman enters a potentially critical year in Austin.