The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will look to continue their mastery over the No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats when they meet on Saturday in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game. It will be the second time in three years the teams will meet for the title. The Buckeyes (5-0) have won eight straight in the series and 32 of the past 33 matchups. Ohio State defeated Northwestern 45-24 in the 2018 Big Ten title game. The Buckeyes are looking for their 39th Big Ten championship overall, second-most in league history.

The game from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is slated to start at noon ET. The Buckeyes are favored by 18.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 56.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread: Ohio State -18.5

Ohio State vs. Northwestern over-under: 56 points

Ohio State vs. Northwestern money line: Northwestern +800, Ohio State -1300

NU: Is limiting opponents to 4.1 second-half points this season

OSU: Has allowed just 30 first-half points this year, while scoring 136

Why Ohio State can cover



Led by quarterback Justin Fields, the Buckeyes have the sixth-best offense in the nation, rolling up 532.4 yards per game. Ohio State's aerial attack features wide receiver Garrett Wilson and junior receiver Chris Olave. Wilson has 34 receptions for a team-high 572 yards (16.8 average) and five touchdowns. He had 11 receptions at Penn State on Oct. 31, but his best game was a seven-catch, 169-yard effort against Indiana, where he reached the end zone twice.

Olave has also been impressive with 36 catches for 528 yards (14.7 average) and five TDs. He is coming off a 10-catch, 139-yard and one-touchdown effort at Michigan State on Dec. 5. He also caught two touchdowns against both Rutgers and Penn State. In 2019, he led the Buckeyes in receiving yards (849), yards per catch (17.3) and touchdowns (12). He is a member of the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Why Northwestern can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Northwestern vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Wildcats have been stingy on defense, allowing the second-fewest points in the nation at 14.6 points per game. Senior linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher have powered the defense and are tied for the team lead in tackles with 65. Fisher has 37 solo stops with two passes broken up, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gallagher has 33 solo tackles and has registered two sacks for 17 yards. He also has two pass breakups, one interception for three yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Gallagher was a beast in wins over Nebraska and Wisconsin, recording 14 stops in each game. He also registered a sack against the Badgers. In a loss at Michigan State, he made 11 tackles, including five solo.

