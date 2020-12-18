The fourth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will take aim at their fourth consecutive conference title game victory when they battle the No. 14 Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes completed their coronavirus pandemic-shortened season at 5-0, while the Wildcats finished 6-1. Ohio State has won four title games since the league began playing a championship game in 2011. Northwestern, meanwhile is making its second appearance in the game.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is set for noon ET. Ohio State leads the all-time series 63-14-1, including 1-0 in championship games. The Buckeyes are 20-point favorites in the latest Ohio State vs. Northwestern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 57. Before making any Northwestern vs. Ohio State picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern spread: Ohio State -20

Ohio State vs. Northwestern over-under: 57 points

Ohio State vs. Northwestern money line: Northwestern +700, Ohio State -1100

NU: Is limiting opponents to 4.1 second-half points this season

OSU: Has allowed just 30 first-half points this year, while scoring 136

Why Ohio State can cover



The Buckeyes are averaging a league-best 46.6 points per game. They are led by junior quarterback Justin Fields, who leads the team in passing and is third in rushing. He has completed 107 of 137 passes (78.1 percent) for 1,407 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just three times and has a rating of 196.1. He has also carried 55 times for 239 yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns. His best game was against Rutgers on Nov. 7 when he was 24 of 28 passing (85.7 percent) for 314 yards and five touchdowns with a 238.8 rating.

Ohio State's top rusher is sophomore running back Master Teague III, who has carried 87 times for 426 yards (4.9 average) and six touchdowns. He has also caught three passes for 37 yards (12.3 average). He has had a pair of 100-yard rushing games, including a 169-yard effort against ninth-ranked Indiana on Nov. 21. Teague has also scored touchdowns in four of five games, including two each against Indiana and on Oct. 24 vs. Nebraska.

Why Northwestern can cover

Despite that, the Buckeyes are not a lock to cover the Northwestern vs. Ohio State spread. That's because the Wildcats have been stingy on defense, allowing the second-fewest points in the nation at 14.6 points per game. Senior linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher have powered the defense and are tied for the team lead in tackles with 65. Fisher has 37 solo stops with two passes broken up, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Gallagher has 33 solo tackles and has registered two sacks for 17 yards. He also has two pass breakups, one interception for three yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Gallagher was a beast in wins over Nebraska and Wisconsin, recording 14 stops in each game. He also registered a sack against the Badgers. In a loss at Michigan State, he made 11 tackles, including five solo.

