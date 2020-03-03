2020 Big Ten spring football schedule: Practice dates, game times, TV channels for Ohio State, Michigan, etc.

It's March, which generally means two things when it comes to college sports: the basketball season is wrapping up and the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner. But it also means the new college football season is about to begin. Yep, over the coming weeks, the players will be putting their pads on and participating in spring practices and spring games to start preparing for the 2020 season.

Some Big Ten programs, like Purdue and Northwestern, have already gotten started while others haven't even announced dates for practices yet. Still, as spring practice approaches, there are plenty of storylines to follow in the Big Ten. Here are some of the bigger questions that we'll begin to receive answers to in the coming weeks.

There are a couple of new coaches in the conference this year, though both are somewhat familiar faces. For the first time since 2011, Greg Schiano will be leading practice at Rutgers. Schiano led Rutgers to its most successful run in recent memory, though did so prior to the program joining the Big Ten. In fact, Schiano is largely responsible for establishing a program that was attractive enough to earn a spot in the conference. Now we find out if he can have that same kind of success in it. Then there's Mel Tucker, who played at Wisconsin and is now the head coach at Michigan State. Tucker got off to a late start with the unexpected resignation of Mark Dantonio, but it will be interesting to see how quickly he gets acclimated to his new surroundings.

Ryan Day didn't have any problems in his first season at Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff berth. How will he perform in the encore? The Buckeyes are still the most talented team in the conference and will be the favorites to win it again, but there are a lot of key players (and coaches) to replace, particularly on the defensive side. We'll get an early indication of who will step into the large shoes of players like Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, J.K. Dobbins and others.

Last year at this time, everybody was waiting to see the new offense that Michigan was implementing. Now, the questions will be if Michigan can maintain the momentum it had built on offense late last season and, more importantly, who will be leading it? There's a quarterback competition in Ann Arbor, and there's an added bit of pressure on whoever wins the job because expectations are as high as ever with the Wolverines. Will the new QB be the one to make sure the team meets them this time?

Penn State went 11-2 last season but struggled a bit on offense in conference play. Last year's offensive coordinator, Ricky Rahne, left to take the Old Dominion job. This year welcomes new OC Kirk Ciarocca from Minnesota. Will he bring new life to the offense?

Speaking of Minnesota, the Gophers enter this season in an unfamiliar position. There will be no sneaking up on anybody in 2020 after going 11-2 and beating Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The Gophers have a lot of key talent back, and they'll be looking to show the world that 2019 wasn't a fluke.