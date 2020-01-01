2020 Birmingham Bowl odds, line: Boston College vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

Teams looking to finish strong meet in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl when the Boston College Eagles battle the No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. The Eagles (6-6) beat Pittsburgh in the season-finale to become bowl eligible, while the Bearcats (10-3) lost two straight to Memphis, the last coming in the AAC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham. Boston College leads the all-time series 4-3.

The Bearcats are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55.5. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Boston College picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Cincinnati. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Boston College:

Boston College vs. Cincinnati spread: Bearcats -7.5

Boston College vs. Cincinnati over-under: 55.5 points

Boston College vs. Cincinnati money line: Bearcats -274, Eagles +222

BC: 26th in turnover margin at plus-6

CIN: 25-13 under third-year coach Luke Fickell

The model knows Cincinnati has dominated unranked opponents this season, going 9-0, and outscored opponents 377-282 (29.0 to 21.7). This is the Bearcats' second straight winning season, both with double-digit victory totals. Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games after gaining more than 200 yards rushing in its previous game.

Offensively, the Bearcats are led by sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has completed 165-of-301 passes for 2,069 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is the team's second-leading rusher as well, rushing 123 times for 545 yards and two touchdowns.

But just because the Bearcats have played well against unranked opponents does not guarantee they will cover the Boston College vs. Cincinnati spread in the Birmingham Bowl 2020 on Thursday.

That's because the Eagles are competing in their third bowl game in the past four years and fifth in the past seven. Boston College is also looking for its fourth straight winning season and will do so by turning to assistant coach and former Eagles receiver Rich Gunnell to coach the game in place of Steve Addazio, who was fired following seven seasons in which Boston College never won more than seven games. Jeff Hafley, the former co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, was named the permanent head coach, but Gunnell and the remaining staff will coach this matchup.

The Eagles have also turned to sophomore quarterback Dennis Grosel, who took over mid-season for junior Anthony Brown (knee). Grosel has been steady, completing 67-of-138 passes for 896 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also carried 48 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

So who wins Boston College vs. Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. Boston College spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.