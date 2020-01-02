2020 Birmingham Bowl odds, line: Boston College vs. Cincinnati picks, predictions from top model on 8-2 roll

The No. 21 Cincinnati Bearcats will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they meet the Boston College Eagles on Thursday in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl. The Bearcats (10-3), who won the AAC East at 7-1, lost to Memphis in the AAC title game, while the Eagles (6-6) tied for third in the AAC Atlantic with Wake Forest and Florida State at 4-4. The game, from Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham, is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET, and Boston College is 0-2 against ranked opponents this season.

The Bearcats are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 55, off a half-point from the opener. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Boston College picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also went a sizzling 8-2 on all picks against the spread during Championship Week. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Cincinnati. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college football betting lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Boston College:

Boston College vs. Cincinnati spread: Bearcats -7.5

Boston College vs. Cincinnati over-under: 55 points

Boston College vs. Cincinnati money line: Bearcats -274, Eagles +222

BC: 26th in turnover margin at plus-6

CIN: 25-13 under third-year coach Luke Fickell

The model knows the Bearcats have been opportunistic all season on defense and are eighth nationally in forced turnovers with 25, including 16 interceptions. Cincinnati is 36th in turnover margin at plus-five and finished the regular season 11th in defensive touchdowns with three, all on interception returns. The Bearcats are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games on FieldTurf.

Offensively, junior running back Michael Warren II has carried the load for the Bearcats this season, rushing 240 times for 1,160 yards (4.8 average) and 14 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards in three of the past four games and came one short of doing it in the AAC title game, rushing 23 times for 99 yards and two scores.

But just because the Bearcats have played well against unranked opponents does not guarantee they will cover the Boston College vs. Cincinnati spread in the Birmingham Bowl 2020 on Thursday.

That's because the Eagles are competing in their third bowl game in the past four years and fifth in the past seven. Boston College is also looking for its fourth straight winning season and will do so by turning to assistant coach and former Eagles receiver Rich Gunnell to coach the game in place of Steve Addazio, who was fired following seven seasons in which Boston College never won more than seven games. Jeff Hafley, the former co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State, was named the permanent head coach, but Gunnell and the remaining staff will coach this matchup.

The Eagles have also turned to sophomore quarterback Dennis Grosel, who took over mid-season for junior Anthony Brown (knee). Grosel has been steady, completing 67-of-138 passes for 896 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also carried 48 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

So who wins Boston College vs. Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl 2020? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. Boston College spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.