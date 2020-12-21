It is expected to be a shootout when the UCF Knights and the 13th-ranked BYU Cougars duel on Tuesday in the 2020 Boca Raton Bowl. The matchup pits two of the nation's most prolific passers in Dillon Gabriel for the Knights (6-3) and Zach Wilson for the Cougars (10-1). Both have thrown for well over 3,000 yards, and they are tied for third in the nation in touchdown passes. BYU also ranks among the nation's best defenses, while the Knights are well down the list.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 6.5-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. UCF odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored in the Boca Raton Bowl is up to 75. Before making any UCF vs. BYU picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on BYU vs. Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl 2020. Here are the college football odds and trends for Central Florida vs. BYU:

BYU vs. UCF: Cougars -6.5

BYU vs. UCF over-under: 75

BYU vs. UCF money line: Knights +205, Cougars -250

UCF: WR Jaylon Robinson has topped 100 yards in six of nine games, with a high of 173.

BYU: TE Isaac Rex has scored 10 touchdowns this season, with nine in his past six starts.

Why BYU can cover



BYU is 6-4-1 against the spread this season, and Wilson faces a Knights defense that allows 473.7 yards per game (117th in FBS). The junior leads an offense that averages nearly 508 yards and almost 41 points per game, and he has thrown for 3,267 yards (fifth in FBS) and 30 TDs. He completes more than 73 percent of his throws and averages 10.8 yards per completion. Dax Milne is his favorite target, averaging 17.7 yards on 63 catches, with eight TDs.

The Cougars are 5-2 ATS in their last seven after rushing for fewer than 100 yards in their previous game, and Tyler Allgeier missed the win against San Diego State. The star running back is expected to return and needs 43 yards to hit 1,000. Lopini Katoa averages 5.5 yards per carry, and the UCF defense yields more than 190 yards per game on the ground. The BYU defense is second in the nation in scoring (14.7 per game) and is fifth in total yards (304.5).

Why UCF can cover

UCF is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight as an underdog, and the Knights can score with the best of them. They put up 585.6 yards per game (second in the nation) and 44.3 points per contest (fifth), and Gabriel is third in passing yards (3,353) and has 30 TD passes. Top receiver Marlon Williams opted out of the game to prepare for the draft, but Gabriel has big-play men in Jaylon Robinson (18.3 yards per catch), Jacob Harris (18.2) and Ryan O'Keefe (20.2).

The Knights are 5-1 ATS in their last six non-conference games, and Greg McCrae, Otis Anderson and Bentavious Thompson get it done on the ground. McCrae leads the way with 681 yards and nine TDs, Anderson averages 5.6 per carry and Thompson rushed for 110 in a win against USF in the last game. UCF's defense

