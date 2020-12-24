Teams boasting explosive offenses clash in the 2020 Camellia Bowl when the Marshall Thundering Herd meet the Buffalo Bulls on Friday. Marshall (7-2), which finished first in the Conference USA East Division at 4-1, is coming off a 22-13 loss to UAB in the Conference USA Championship Game on Dec. 18. Buffalo (5-1), which won the Mid-American Conference East Division at 5-0, dropped a 38-28 decision to Ball State in the MAC Championship Game.

Kickoff from the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Marshall leads the all-time series 8-1. The Bulls are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Marshall vs. Buffalo odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 54. Before making any Buffalo vs. Marshall picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Marshall vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -5.5

Marshall vs. Buffalo over-under: 54 points

Marshall vs. Buffalo money line: Marshall +180, Buffalo -210

MAR: The Thundering Herd have won 32 of their last 34 games when scoring first

BUF: The Bulls have been in the red zone 25 times this season and have scored 22 touchdowns

Why Buffalo can cover



The Bulls have used big plays to get the jump on their opponents this year, scoring 14 touchdowns of 40 yards or more. Against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 10, junior quarterback Kyle Vantrease had a 78-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Wilson and an 82-yard TD pass to Antonio Nunn. It marked the first time in Buffalo's FBS era (since 1999) that it had two touchdown passes of 78 yards or more in the same game. For the season, Vantrease has completed 80 of 127 passes (63 percent) for 1,186 yards and seven touchdowns. He was intercepted twice and has a rating of 156.5.

Junior running back Jaret Patterson, who is probable with a knee injury, has also been explosive with touchdown runs of 42, 49, 56, 57 and 58 yards this season. He has carried 141 times for 1,072 yards (7.6 average) and 19 touchdowns. Patterson has had four 100 or more yard rushing games, including a 36-carry, 409-yard and eight touchdown performance in a 70-41 win over Kent State on Nov. 28. A week earlier against Bowling Green, he had carried 31 times for 301 yards (9.7 average) and four touchdowns.

Why Marshall can cover

Despite that, the Bulls are not a lock to cover the Marshall vs. Buffalo spread. That's because the Thundering Herd can also put up a lot of points, averaging 30.6 points per game. Marshall is 50-3 in its last 53 games when scoring 42 points or more. Freshman quarterback Grant Wells has put up big numbers this season, completing 152 of 250 passes (60.8 percent) for 1,977 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has been picked off nine times and has a rating of 143.8. He has also rushed 47 times for 175 yards (3.7 average) and two touchdowns.

Junior running back Brenden Knox has decided to forego this matchup to focus on the NFL Draft, but Sheldon Evans is a capable replacement. The redshirt junior scored four rushing touchdowns this season and averaged 4.6 yards per attempt, just shy of Knox's average of 4.8 yards.

