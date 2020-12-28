It's expected to be one of the better matchups of bowl season when the 18th-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes take on the 21st-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl on Tuesday in Orlando. Both teams have had up-and-down seasons, with quarterback D'Eriq King generating a lot of buzz for Miami (8-2) before the Hurricanes were embarrassed 62-26 by North Carolina to close their regular season. The Cowboys (7-3) alternated wins and losses after starting 4-0, and star running back Chuba Hubbard will remain out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium. The Cowboys are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Miami odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 58.5. Before making any Miami vs. Oklahoma State picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 55-35 on all top-rated picks, returning over $500. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Oklahoma State vs. Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and trends for Miami vs. Oklahoma State:

Oklahoma State vs. Miami: Cowboys -2.5

Oklahoma State vs. Miami over-under: 58.5

Oklahoma State vs. Miami money line: Cowboys -135, Hurricanes +115

OSU: WR Tylan Wallace had at least 68 receiving yards in all eight games he started this season.

MIA: QB D'Eriq King has thrown for at least 239 yards in five straight games, with 12 TDs over that span.

Latest Odds: Miami (FL) Hurricanes +2.5 Bet Now

Why Oklahoma State can cover



Oklahoma State is 14-3 against the spread in its last 17 non-conference games, and even without Hubbard, the offense should be able to move the ball. The Hurricanes allow more than 180 yards per game on the ground, and the Cowboys put up nearly 195. Freshman Dominic Richardson broke out with 169 yards and three scores in a 42-3 win against Baylor to end the regular season. Dezmon Jackson rushed for 38 in that game after putting up 353 in the previous two games.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders and wideout Tylan Wallace have been a dynamic combo for the Cowboys, who are 7-2 ATS in their last nine as a favorite at a neutral site. Sanders has thrown for 1,702 yards and 10 TDs, while Wallace averages 16.5 yards per catch and has scored six times. The defense allows 22.4 points per game, and linebackers Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez have combined for 5.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three recoveries.

Why Miami can cover

Miami is 4-1 against the spread in its last five as an underdog, and King has been steady, completing 63.6 percent of his passes with 22 TDs and just five interceptions. The Hurricanes average more than 432 yards and score 34 points per game, and receiver Mike Harley and tight end Brevin Jordan have been King's favorite targets. They have a combined 79 receptions and 11 touchdowns. Jordan is an intriguing NFL prospect and averages 16 yards per reception.

The Hurricanes are 6-2 ATS in their last eight following a straight-up loss of more than 20 points, and they'll be motivated to rebound. Cam'ron Harris is the team's top rusher with 591 yards and nine TDs, and King has run for 520 and four scores. The defense has struggled at times, but it is still known for its big plays, posting 28 sacks and 16 takeaways. The strength is in the secondary, where safety Bubba Bolden has an interception and four forced fumbles.

How to make Miami vs. Oklahoma State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulations show the teams combining for 66 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma State vs. Miami? And which side of the spread hits almost 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Miami vs. Oklahoma State spread to back, all from the advanced model on a 55-35 run on its top-rated college football picks this season.