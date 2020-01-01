2020 Citrus Bowl odds, line, spread: Michigan vs. Alabama picks, predictions from advanced model on 8-2 roll

No. 13 Alabama will look to improve on its impressive bowl record when the Crimson Tide take on the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines on New Year's Day in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. The Crimson Tide (10-2) have compiled a 41-26-3 (.607) bowl record through the years and claimed 17 national championships, while the Wolverines (9-3) are 21-26 (.447) all-time in bowl games, winning 11 national titles. The game from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET. The last time the teams met in a bowl game was the 2000 Orange Bowl, when Michigan earned a 35-34 victory.

The Crimson Tide are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Alabama odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 60.5.

Michigan vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -7.5

Michigan vs. Alabama over-under: 60.5 points

Michigan vs. Alabama money line: Michigan +238, Alabama -296

MICH: 2-3 against ranked teams

BAMA: Second-best turnover margin in the nation at plus-16

Why Alabama can cover

The model knows Alabama's offense is among the best in the nation and second in scoring at 48.3 points. Only Ohio State (48.7) averages more. The Crimson Tide are third in passing offense at 343.5 yards per game and seventh in total offense at 513.3 yards. Alabama is also 4-0 against the spread in its last four games following an against-the-spread loss.

Junior running back Najee Harris leads the Tide's ground attack, rushing 185 times for 1,088 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards or more in five games this season, including in the season-finale against Auburn, when he carried 27 times for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Why Michigan can cover

But just because the Crimson Tide have had success in recent years does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Michigan spread in the Citrus Bowl 2020. The Wolverines are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall. Offensively, Michigan is led by senior quarterback Shea Patterson, who has completed 197-of-344 passes for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns. Patterson has thrown for more than 300 yards in his last three games, including a 20-for-32, 366-yard, five-touchdown performance against Indiana on Nov. 23.

