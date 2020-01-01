2020 Citrus Bowl odds, line, spread: Michigan vs. Alabama picks, predictions from model on 8-2 roll

Two teams looking to finish their seasons on a high note meet on New Year's Day when the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines battle the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2020 Citrus Bowl at Orlando. The Wolverines (9-3) placed third in the Big Ten East at 6-3, while the Crimson Tide (10-2) finished second in the SEC West at 6-2. Kickoff from Camping World Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and the teams have split four previous meetings.

Michigan vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -7.5

Michigan vs. Alabama over-under: 58.5 points

Michigan vs. Alabama money line: Michigan +238, Alabama -296

MICH: 2-3 against ranked teams

BAMA: Second-best turnover margin in the nation at plus-16

Why Alabama can cover

The model knows Alabama has known nothing but success under coach Nick Saban. In 13 years at Alabama, Saban has compiled a 156-23 record, including 11-5 in bowl games and winning five national championships. The Crimson Tide are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against Big Ten opponents.

Since taking over for the injured Tua Tagovailoa, sophomore quarterback Mac Jones has played well, completing 81-of-116 passes for 1,176 yards and 11 touchdowns. In the season-finale against Auburn, Jones completed 26-of-39 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 32 yards.

Why Michigan can cover

But just because the Crimson Tide have had success in recent years does not guarantee they will cover the Alabama vs. Michigan spread in the Citrus Bowl 2020. The Wolverines are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall. Offensively, Michigan is led by senior quarterback Shea Patterson, who has completed 197-of-344 passes for 2,828 yards and 22 touchdowns. Patterson has thrown for more than 300 yards in his last three games, including a 20-for-32, 366-yard, five-touchdown performance against Indiana on Nov. 23.

