Alabama ran the regular season table, won the SEC Championship Game and earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff in 2020, and the league's coaches took notice. The Crimson Tide landed nine players on the Coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, including Offensive Player of the Year DeVonta Smith and Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

Florida, Georgia and Missouri trailed the Tide with three first-team selections. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby shared SEC Freshman of the Year honors. 

Here's a look at the 2020 SEC individual awards that were given out on Tuesday:

(* = ties)

AwardPositionPlayerSchool

Offensive Player of the Year

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

Defensive Player of the Year

DB

Patrick Surtain II

Alabama

Special Teams Player of the Year

P

Jake Camarda

Georgia

Freshman of the Year

QB

Connor Bazelak*

Missouri

Freshman of the Year

RB

Tank Bigsby*

Auburn

Coach of the Year

HC

Nick Saban

Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

QB

Mac Jones

Alabama

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

OL

Landon Dickerson*

Alabama

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

OL

Alex Leatherwood*

Alabama

Now here's a look at the full Coaches All-SEC team following the conclusion of the 2020 regular season. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players on their own teams. 

First Team

(* = ties)

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Mac Jones

Alabama

RB

Najee Harris

Alabama

RB

Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M

OL

Alex Leatherwood

Alabama

OL

Landon Young

Kentucky

OL

Ben Cleveland

Georgia

OL

Trey Smith*

Tennessee

OL

Deonte Brown*

Alabama

C

Landon Dickerson

Alabama

TE

Kyle Pitts

Florida

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

WRElijah MooreOle Miss
All-PurposeKadarius ToneyFlorida
DLChristian BaramoreAlabama
DLKingsley EnagbareSouth Carolina
DLTrajan JeffcoatMissouri
DLBobby Brown IIITexas A&M
LBNick BoltonMissoouri
LB Dylan MosesAlabama
LBGrant MorganArkansas
DBPatrick Surtain IIAlabama
DBKaiir ElamFlorida
DBRichard LeCounteGeorgia
DBDerek StingleyLSU
PKCade YorkLSU
PJake CamardaGeorgia
RSKadarius ToneyFlorida

Second Team

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Kyle Trask

Florida

RB

Kevin Harris

South Carolina

RB

Larry Rountree

Missouri

OL

Darian Kinnard

Kentucky

OL

Kenyon Green

Texas A&M

OL

Dan Moore Jr. 

Texas A&M

OL

Carson Green

Texas A&M

C

Drake Jackson

Kentucky

TE

Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M

WR

Kadarius Toney

Florida

WR

Treylon Burks

Arkansas

AP

Jerrion Ealy

Ole Miss

DL

Big Kat Bryant

Auburn

DL

Jordan Davis

Georgia

DL

Dayo Odeyinbgo

Vanderbilt

DL

Ali Gaye

LSU

LB

Azeez Ojulari

Georgia

LB

Bumper Pool

Arkansas

LB

Christopher Allen

Alabama

DB

Eric Stokes

Georgia

DB

Malachi Moore

Alabama

DB

Jalen Catalon

Arkansas

DB

Jaycee Horn

South Carolina

PK

Anders Carlson

Auburn

P

Zach Von Rosenberg

LSU

RS

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

Freshman All-SEC

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Connor Bazelak

Missouri

RB

Tank Bigsby

Auburn

RB

Kendall Milton

Georgia

OL

Warren McClendon

Georgia

OL

Javion Cohen

Alabama

OL

Brady Latham

Arkansas

OL

Charles Cross

Mississippi State

TE

Arik Gilbert*

LSU

TE

Hudson Henry*

Arkansas

WR

Kayshon Boutte

LSU

WR

Jaden Walley

Mississippi State

AP

Tank Bigsby

Auburn

DL

Colby Wooden

Auburn

DL

Jalen Carter

Georgia

DL

BJ Ojulari

LSU

DL

McKinnley Jackson

Texas A&M

LB

Will Anderson Jr. 

Alabama

LB

J.J. Weaver

Kentucky

LB

Mohamed Kaba

South Carolina

DB

Malachi Moore

Alabama

DB

Eli Ricks

LSU

DB

Jalen Catalon

Arkansas

DB

Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State

PK

Harrrison Mevis

Missouri

PKai KroegerSouth Carolina
RSKayshon BoutteLSU