Alabama ran the regular season table, won the SEC Championship Game and earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff in 2020, and the league's coaches took notice. The Crimson Tide landed nine players on the Coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, including Offensive Player of the Year DeVonta Smith and Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.

Florida, Georgia and Missouri trailed the Tide with three first-team selections. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby shared SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

Here's a look at the 2020 SEC individual awards that were given out on Tuesday:

(* = ties)

Award Position Player School Offensive Player of the Year WR DeVonta Smith Alabama Defensive Player of the Year DB Patrick Surtain II Alabama Special Teams Player of the Year P Jake Camarda Georgia Freshman of the Year QB Connor Bazelak* Missouri Freshman of the Year RB Tank Bigsby* Auburn Coach of the Year HC Nick Saban Alabama Scholar-Athlete of the Year QB Mac Jones Alabama Jacobs Blocking Trophy OL Landon Dickerson* Alabama Jacobs Blocking Trophy OL Alex Leatherwood* Alabama

Now here's a look at the full Coaches All-SEC team following the conclusion of the 2020 regular season. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players on their own teams.

First Team

(* = ties)

Second Team

Freshman All-SEC