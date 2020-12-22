Alabama ran the regular season table, won the SEC Championship Game and earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff in 2020, and the league's coaches took notice. The Crimson Tide landed nine players on the Coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, including Offensive Player of the Year DeVonta Smith and Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II.
Florida, Georgia and Missouri trailed the Tide with three first-team selections. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak and Auburn running back Tank Bigsby shared SEC Freshman of the Year honors.
Here's a look at the 2020 SEC individual awards that were given out on Tuesday:
|Award
|Position
|Player
|School
Offensive Player of the Year
|WR
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
Defensive Player of the Year
|DB
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama
Special Teams Player of the Year
|P
Georgia
Freshman of the Year
|QB
Connor Bazelak*
Missouri
Freshman of the Year
|RB
Tank Bigsby*
Auburn
Coach of the Year
|HC
Nick Saban
Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
|QB
Alabama
Jacobs Blocking Trophy
|OL
Landon Dickerson*
Alabama
Jacobs Blocking Trophy
|OL
Alex Leatherwood*
Alabama
Now here's a look at the full Coaches All-SEC team following the conclusion of the 2020 regular season. Coaches were not permitted to vote for players on their own teams.
First Team
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Mac Jones
Alabama
RB
Alabama
RB
OL
Alabama
OL
OL
Georgia
OL
Trey Smith*
OL
Alabama
C
Alabama
TE
Florida
WR
DeVonta Smith
Alabama
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|Ole Miss
|All-Purpose
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
|DL
|Christian Baramore
|Alabama
|DL
|Kingsley Enagbare
|South Carolina
|DL
|Trajan Jeffcoat
|Missouri
|DL
|Bobby Brown III
|Texas A&M
|LB
|Nick Bolton
|Missoouri
|LB
|Dylan Moses
|Alabama
|LB
|Grant Morgan
|Arkansas
|DB
|Patrick Surtain II
|Alabama
|DB
|Kaiir Elam
|Florida
|DB
|Richard LeCounte
|Georgia
|DB
|Derek Stingley
|LSU
|PK
|Cade York
|LSU
|P
|Jake Camarda
|Georgia
|RS
|Kadarius Toney
|Florida
Second Team
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Florida
RB
South Carolina
RB
Larry Rountree
Missouri
OL
Kentucky
OL
Texas A&M
OL
Dan Moore Jr.
Texas A&M
OL
Texas A&M
C
Kentucky
TE
Texas A&M
WR
Kadarius Toney
Florida
WR
Arkansas
AP
Ole Miss
DL
Auburn
DL
Georgia
DL
Dayo Odeyinbgo
DL
LSU
LB
Georgia
LB
Arkansas
LB
Alabama
DB
Georgia
DB
Alabama
DB
Arkansas
DB
South Carolina
PK
Auburn
P
LSU
RS
Alabama
Freshman All-SEC
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Connor Bazelak
Missouri
RB
Tank Bigsby
Auburn
RB
Georgia
OL
Warren McClendon
Georgia
OL
Javion Cohen
Alabama
OL
Arkansas
OL
Charles Cross
TE
Arik Gilbert*
LSU
TE
Hudson Henry*
Arkansas
WR
LSU
WR
Jaden Walley
Mississippi State
AP
Tank Bigsby
Auburn
DL
Auburn
DL
Jalen Carter
Georgia
DL
LSU
DL
McKinnley Jackson
Texas A&M
LB
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama
LB
J.J. Weaver
Kentucky
LB
South Carolina
DB
Malachi Moore
Alabama
DB
Eli Ricks
LSU
DB
Jalen Catalon
Arkansas
DB
Emmanuel Forbes
Mississippi State
PK
Harrrison Mevis
Missouri
|P
|Kai Kroeger
|South Carolina
|RS
|Kayshon Boutte
|LSU