A very awkward, wild and unpredictable 2020 college football season is in the books, and now the bowl assignments have been made. The next step of your holiday fun is on the "investment" side, of course. William Hill Sportsbook has released odds for every postseason game, including the national semifinals at the Rose and Sugar Bowls, on the heels of the official announcements made on Sunday.

In order from Nos. 1-4, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make up the annual four-team field competing for the national championship following what was the most unique college football season in history. The top-ranked Crimson Tide will meet the Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl (this year to be played in Arlington, Texas), while the Tigers and Buckeyes will provide the rematch to their thriller from last season in the Sugar Bowl.

What about the rest, though? There are several intriguing matchups outside of the College Football Playoff, including Florida vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl and Cincinnati vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Below you can find all of the lines for the upcoming college football bowl games this holiday season.

Monday, Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl -- Appalachian State vs. North Texas -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Appalachian State Mountaineers -21 Bet Now

Tuesday Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- Tulane vs. Nevada -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Tulane Green Wave -3 Bet Now

Boca Raton Bowl -- No. 16 BYU vs. UCF -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: BYU Cougars -7 Bet Now

Wednesday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl -- Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern -- 3 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Georgia Southern Eagles -5.5 Bet Now

Montgomery Bowl -- FAU vs. Memphis (7 p.m., TV: ESPN)

Latest Odds: Memphis Tigers -8 Bet Now

Thursday, Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl -- Hawaii vs. Houston -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Houston Cougars -13 Bet Now

Friday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl -- Buffalo vs. Marshall -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bulls -3 Bet Now

Saturday, Dec. 26

Cure Bowl -- No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -6.5 Bet Now

Gasparilla Bowl -- South Carolina vs. UAB -- Noon, TV: ABC

Latest Odds: UAB Blazers -6.5 Bet Now

First Responder Bowl -- No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Latest Odds: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns -13 Bet Now

LendingTree Bowl -- Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Georgia State Panthers -4.5 Bet Now

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl -- No. 18 Miami (FL) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Oklahoma State Cowboys -2 Bet Now

Alamo Bowl -- No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Texas Longhorns -13 Bet Now

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl -- Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin -- noon, TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Wisconsin Badgers -6.5 Bet Now

Music City Bowl -- No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Iowa Hawkeyes -15 Bet Now

Cotton Bowl -- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Florida Gators -3 Bet Now

Thursday, Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl -- No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Tulsa Golden Hurricane -2.5 Bet Now

Arizona Bowl -- No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS

Latest Odds: San Jose State Spartans -7.5 Bet Now

Liberty Bowl -- Tennessee vs. West Virginia -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: West Virginia Mountaineers -3.5 Bet Now

Texas Bowl -- TCU vs. Arkansas -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: TCU Horned Frogs -5.5 Bet Now

Friday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl -- No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Georgia Bulldogs -7 Bet Now

Citrus Bowl -- No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC

Latest Odds: Northwestern Wildcats -3.5 Bet Now

Rose Bowl Game -- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Alabama Crimson Tide -19.5 Bet Now

Sugar Bowl -- No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Clemson Tigers -7.5 Bet Now

Saturday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl -- No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky -- Noon, TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Kentucky Wildcats -2.5 Bet Now

Outback Bowl -- No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ABC

Latest Odds: Indiana Hoosiers -6.5 Bet Now

Fiesta Bowl -- No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Iowa State Cyclones -4.5 Bet Now

Orange Bowl -- No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN