A very awkward, wild and unpredictable 2020 college football season is in the books, and now the bowl assignments have been made. The next step of your holiday fun is on the "investment" side, of course. William Hill Sportsbook has released odds for every postseason game, including the national semifinals at the Rose and Sugar Bowls, on the heels of the official announcements made on Sunday.
In order from Nos. 1-4, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame make up the annual four-team field competing for the national championship following what was the most unique college football season in history. The top-ranked Crimson Tide will meet the Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl (this year to be played in Arlington, Texas), while the Tigers and Buckeyes will provide the rematch to their thriller from last season in the Sugar Bowl.
What about the rest, though? There are several intriguing matchups outside of the College Football Playoff, including Florida vs. Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl and Cincinnati vs. Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Below you can find all of the lines for the upcoming college football bowl games this holiday season.
Monday, Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl -- Appalachian State vs. North Texas -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Tuesday Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl -- Tulane vs. Nevada -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl -- No. 16 BYU vs. UCF -- 7 p.m., TV: ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl -- Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern -- 3 p.m., TV: ESPN
Montgomery Bowl -- FAU vs. Memphis (7 p.m., TV: ESPN)
Thursday, Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl -- Hawaii vs. Houston -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Friday, Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl -- Buffalo vs. Marshall -- 2:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 26
Cure Bowl -- No. 12 Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl -- South Carolina vs. UAB -- Noon, TV: ABC
First Responder Bowl -- No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ABC
LendingTree Bowl -- Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State -- 3:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl -- No. 18 Miami (FL) vs. No. 21 Oklahoma State -- 5:30 p.m., TV: ESPN
Alamo Bowl -- No. 20 Texas vs. Colorado -- 9 p.m., TV: ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl -- Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin -- noon, TV: ESPN
Music City Bowl -- No. 15 Iowa vs. Missouri -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Cotton Bowl -- No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 31
Armed Forces Bowl -- No. 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Arizona Bowl -- No. 22 San Jose State vs. Ball State -- 2 p.m., TV: CBS
Liberty Bowl -- Tennessee vs. West Virginia -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Texas Bowl -- TCU vs. Arkansas -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Friday, Jan. 1
Peach Bowl -- No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Citrus Bowl -- No. 14 Northwestern vs. Auburn -- 1 p.m., TV: ABC
Rose Bowl Game -- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Sugar Bowl -- No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN
Saturday, Jan. 2
Gator Bowl -- No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky -- Noon, TV: ESPN
Outback Bowl -- No. 11 Indiana vs. Ole Miss -- 12:30 p.m., TV: ABC
Fiesta Bowl -- No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon -- 4 p.m., TV: ESPN
Orange Bowl -- No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina -- 8 p.m., TV: ESPN