After a rousing victory in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night, Alabama maintained its projected spot and became the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff as determined Sunday by the CFP Selection Committee. The Crimson Tide (11-0) lead the four-team field that will battle for this year's national championship.

Clemson (10-1), which opened the season at No. 1 in the other college football rankings and held that position until it suffered a regular-season loss to Notre Dame, claimed the No. 2 spot after dominating the Fighting Irish in a rematch to win the ACC championship on Saturday afternoon. Despite its loss, Notre Dame (10-1) only dropped two spots to No. 4 and holds the final spot in the playoff field.

Sitting between those teams is Big Ten champion Ohio State (6-0), which slots at No. 3 in the CFP. The Buckeyes have been in the top four of the rankings since the first release in Week 14, and their positioning has been the cause of some controversy due to a shortened season that saw Ohio State only play about half as many games as its peers from the SEC and ACC.

Texas A&M (8-1) came in as the No. 5 team, while Big 12 champion Oklahoma (8-2) came in at No. 6

No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Notre Dame in Arlington, Texas, at 5 p.m. ET after the rescheduled Rose Bowl game was moved due to COVID-19 concerns and an attendance policy that banned family and friends from attending the game. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State will meet in New Orleans at the Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. Both games will be played on Jan. 1 with the national championship set for Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami.

Date Game / Location Matchup Prediction Jan. 11 National Championship

Miami Title game Semifinal winners

Jan. 1 Rose Bowl

Arlington, Texas Semifinal (1) Alabama vs. (4) Notre Dame Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl

New Orleans Semifinal (2) Clemson vs. (3) Ohio State

Alabama is back in the playoff for the sixth time in the event's seven years of existence after missing the field for the first time last season. Clemson is making its sixth straight appearance, while Ohio State is in for the fourth time and second straight year. Notre Dame is part of the four-team field for the second time in three seasons.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have each won two CFP National Championships with the Buckeyes capturing the first ever played in 2014. Alabama, however, has never won the CFP as the No. 1 seed. The Irish were unable to advance out of their lone semifinal appearance, falling 30-3 to Clemson in 2018.

This will mark the third time Clemson and Ohio State are meeting in a CFP semifinal. The Tigers are 2-0 in those previous meetings, winning 31-0 in 2016 and 29-23 last season.

Alabama and Notre Dame have never met in the CFP, but the Tide are 4-1 in semifinal appearances with four straight wins.