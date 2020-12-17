The Marshall Thundering Herd have yet to lose at home in a conference title game, winning all six times they've hosted the event. Just one of those victories came since joining Conference USA in 2005, a 26-23 triumph over Louisiana Tech in 2014. The Thundering Herd look to improve to 7-0 in such games when they host the West Division champion UAB Blazers in the 2020 Conference USA Championship Game on Friday. Kickoff on CBS Sports Network from Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, WV is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Marshall (7-1, 4-1 C-USA), which captured the East Division crown, will be well-rested as it hasn't played since suffering a 20-0 loss against Rice on Dec. 5. UAB (5-3, 3-1) also faced the Owls in its last contest, a 21-16 road victory on Saturday. The Thundering Herd are five-point favorites in the latest Marshall vs. UAB odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.

Marshall vs. UAB spread: Thundering Herd -5

Marshall vs. UAB over-under: 42 points

Marshall vs. UAB money line: Thundering Herd -200, Blazers +170

MAR: The Thundering Herd are 4-14 against the spread in their last 18 games as home favorites

UAB: The Blazers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven contests against teams with a winning record

Why Marshall can cover



Quarterback Grant Wells is anxious for the chance to redeem himself after throwing five interceptions in the shutout loss to Rice. The freshman was picked off only four times over his first seven games. Wells had eight touchdown passes and no interceptions as the Thundering Herd outscored their opponents 93-24 in their previous two contests.

Brenden Knox gained 76 yards on 20 carries versus the Owls. The junior leads Marshall with 820 yards, recording at least 70 in every contest this season, and nine rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Sheldon Evans did not play against Rice but found the end zone in each of his previous two games and has four TDs this year after scoring once in 12 contests over his first two campaigns.

Why UAB can cover

The Blazers didn't show much rust on Saturday despite the fact they were playing for the first time since Oct. 31. UAB outgained Rice 354-254 in total yards and had a 137-66 advantage in rushing. The team had a balanced ground attack as four players gained at least 30 yards apiece, with Tyler Johnston III leading the way with 41.

The junior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes, both of which came in the third quarter as the Blazers erased a 13-7 deficit. Myron Mitchell made a 63-yard TD catch 2:14 into the period and freshman Samario Rudolph hauled in a 42-yard pass for his first score just 2 ½ minutes later. Mitchell is UAB's active leader in catches (27) and receiving yards (423), considering fellow senior Austin Watkins (34, 468) opted out of the remainder of the season prior to the game against Rice in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

