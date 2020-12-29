The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the best teams in the nation in stopping the run this season but have struggled against the pass. The No. 7 Florida Gators possess the country's most potent aerial attack led by Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask, who is averaging nearly four touchdown passes per game. The Sooners will have their hands full when they take on the Gators in the 2020 Cotton Bowl on Wednesday. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 8 p.m. ET. Oklahoma (8-2), which ranks 77th in the nation in pass defense, defeated Iowa State 27-21 on Dec. 19 for its sixth consecutive Big 12 Conference title.

Florida (8-3) came up short in the SEC Championship Game on the same day, dropping a 52-46 decision to top-ranked Alabama. The Sooners are three-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Oklahoma odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 68.5. Before making any Oklahoma vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters bowl season a sizzling 56-36 on all top-rated picks, returning over $400. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl 2020. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds and betting trends for Oklahoma vs. Florida:

Oklahoma vs. Florida spread: Sooners -3

Oklahoma vs. Florida over-under: 68.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Florida money line: Sooners -150, Gators +130

OKLA: The Sooners are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games as favorites

FLA: The Gators are 5-1 ATS in their last six contests as underdogs

Latest Odds: Oklahoma Sooners -3 Bet Now

Why Florida can cover



Trask earned consideration for the award given to college football's top player by putting up fantastic numbers during his second season as the Gators' starting quarterback. He ranks first in the nation in both passing yards (4,125) and touchdowns (43) through 11 games after recording 2,941 and 25, respectively, in 12 contests last year. Trask threw for 408 yards against Alabama, marking the third straight game and fifth time this campaign he eclipsed the 400 mark.

Florida will be without multiple top receivers as seniors Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes announced they'll be skipping to the bowl game in order to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, while Jacob Copeland will miss the game due to COVID-19. Elite tight end Kyle Pitts will also sit this one out to focus on the draft. But Trask has other talented options such as Justin Shorter and Rick Wells who can help fill the void.

Why Oklahoma can cover

The Sooners allowed 322 yards through the air against Iowa State but made three interceptions and is tied for ninth in the nation with 13 picks this season. Junior defensive back Tre Norwood leads the team with four after making just one in 22 games over his first two campaigns. Oklahoma also has the ability to get to the quarterback, as it is tied for fourth in the country with 36 sacks.

Junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has registered a team-high eight sacks after notching two in nine games over his first two seasons. Sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto is right on his heels with 7.5 sacks while Ronnie Perkins has recorded 5.5 in only five contests. The junior defensive end had five sacks as a freshman before collecting six last year.

How to make Florida vs. Oklahoma picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over the total. In fact, it says Trask throws for well over 300 yards and three touchdowns. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Florida vs. Oklahoma spread to back, all from the advanced model on a 56-36 run on its top-rated college football picks this season.